By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC)



UPDATE: Nebraska Vehicle Burglary

The following is a video of the recent vehicle burglary that occurred in Omaha, Nebraska. Dealers should be aware that organized groups are targeting coin shows across the country. NCIC is monitoring these offenses in order to identify suspects and similar modi operandi. Dealers are encouraged to send any information on coin show offenses that have occurred within the past 90 days. Remember, law enforcement may be slow to respond to these types of offenses.

FedEx: Ancient Coins Stolen – Kentucky to California

A FedEx package being sent from Kentucky to Anaheim, California has been reported stolen. The package was signed for but not by the intended recipient.

A list of stolen ancient coins in NGC holders is available as a PDF file.

USPS: Stolen/Missing – Minnesota to Florida

The following coin was shipped via UPS from Minnesota to Florida and has been reported missing/stolen. The coin was a rare 1992 China gold 12oz Panda original government capsule, only 99 total coins struck (Cert #1). The box was not sent, only the coin.

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

