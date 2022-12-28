Numismatic Crimes Escalate During Last Quarter - NCIC Year-End Support

By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



The landscape of numismatic and retail crime has changed and continues to escalate in epidemic proportions across the country. Today, robberies, thefts, postal and shipping offenses–along with eBay and social media platform fraud–plague the numismatic community. Organized groups such as Chilean and Romanian gangs along with smaller individualized groups are becoming more deliberate, more aggressive, and, recently, more violent. The actions by these criminals pose significant safety concerns and often times extreme financial injuries to dealers and collectors.

Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) continues to be at the forefront in combating numismatic crime and continues to provide investigative and educational resources to the numismatic community and all levels of law enforcement. The data received by NCIC on a daily basis allows for the analysis and identification of current criminal trends and patterns and the quick dissemination of information to the numismatic community.

As the year comes to an end, NCIC needs your financial and personal support to continue providing free investigative and educational resources to the numismatic community and law enforcement. NCIC is a 501(c)three non-profit corporation and all donations are tax-deductible. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 14080 Arlington, Texas 76094, or via PayPal.

Working together and in tandem with law enforcement partners across the country and around the world, we can make an impact in the escalation of numismatic crime.

Have a safe and happy new year.

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or need more information. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

