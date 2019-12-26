Offer Year-End Support for the Numismatic Crime Information Center

By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



During 2019, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) fielded hundreds of calls and assisted collectors, dealers, victims, and law enforcement agencies across the country and around the world. Successes were many and included the recovery of over $100,000 in rare coins, shutting down Romanian gang activities that had resulted in losses of over $100,000 and assisted in the arrest of a suspect responsible for writing bad checks in excess of $100,000 to dealers across the country. Most importantly, the information regularly disseminated by NCIC prevented many collectors and dealers from becoming numismatic crime victims.

Although we were successful in many cases, the criminal element continues to prey upon the numismatic community. The recent home invasion robbery and brutal beating of a Texas dealer reminds us of the traumatic, emotional and financial tragedy of a numismatic crime.

The resources provided by the Numismatic Crime Information Center have become powerful tools in the fight against numismatic crime. These resources would not have been possible without the help of the numismatic community.

NCIC continues to grow, and building alliances with industry leaders and law enforcement allows us to increase the flow of our most important tool–INFORMATION. Our ability to effectively work with federal, state, local and international law enforcement provides an effective conduit to ensure a thorough investigation and successful prosecution.

As the year comes to an end, I hope you will consider sending a generous tax-deductible donation to NCIC. Your donation is crucial and will make a lasting impact on our mission and the on-going fight against numismatic crime.

Have a Merry Christmas and Prosperous New Year!!!

Doug Davis

Founder/President

817-723-7231

Doug@numismaticcrimes.org

