Police Request Assistance in Coin Burglary Cases: Numismatic Crime Information Center

By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



State Police Request Assistance in Burglary Case

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a residential burglary involving the coins listed below:

(1) 1879 $2.50 gold Liberty Eagle Quarter – ungraded

(25) .999% American Silver Eagle rounds

(8) 1/10 oz American Gold Eagle Saint-Gaudens

(1) graded 1792 Kentucky token, plain edge, NGC AU55BN, 4477528-012

Anyone with information please contact Trooper Travis E. Piper with the Criminal Investigation Unit of the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop H – Chambersburg. Address: 3800 Black Gap Rd, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Phone: (717) 264-5161; Fax: (717) 264-6004; Email: trpiper@pa.gov.

Slabbed Gold Stolen from USPS Express Mail Package

A USPS Express mail package being shipped from Utah to New Jersey arrived with the contents missing.

The package contained the following certified coins:

1856 S Gold one dollar PCGS AU50 11581761

1858 S Gold one dollar PCGS AU58 08706170

1859 S Gold one dollar PCGS AU50 14654576

1860 S Gold one dollar NGC AU58 272189-001

1881 Gold dollar NGC MS64 272189-002

1910 $21/2 dollar PCGS MS 64 83233724

1927 $21/2 dollar PCGS MS64 5395712

1879 $3 PCGS MS64 07796685

1910 $5 PCGS MS64 35411547

1911 S $5 PCGS MS62 06778956

1912 $5 NGC MS64 1931094-009

UPDATE, 1/25/2021: The coins being shipped from Utah to New Jersey have been located.

Dealer Bag Stolen at Las Vegas Show

Las Vegas Detectives are investigating the theft of a bag belonging to Lake Region Coin and Currency after leaving the Las Vegas Coin Show. The theft occurred outside the hotel while waiting for transportation to the airport. The bag contained approximately 100 slabbed coins, currency, cash, and checks.

Partial List of stolen inventory:

1913 $5 Indian PCGs MS62 25232566

1924 $20 St. Gaudens MS65 PCGS 035317379

1927 $20 St. Gaudens MS65 NGC 5868027-002

Ancient Julius Caesar 49BC AR Denarius VF NGC 4241897-002

1814 Dime VF35 PCGS 7013889267

$500 34-AA D00055908A PMG 30 Minor Ink

$1000 28 B00096575A PMG 25 PH

$1000 34-A G00204638A PMG 25 Stained

$1000 34-A J00041420A PMG 25

$1 FR227 K3860643 PMG65

$5 FR64 K2586165 PMG AU58

$10 1929 TY-1 Northboro, MA Raw

Several Confederate & Obsolete notes

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.

