Stack’s Bowers Galleries is proud to announce the upcoming opening of a new downtown rare coin gallery in historic Boston, Massachusetts.

Located at 84 State Street in the heart of Boston’s financial district, the gallery will be just steps from the city’s two most iconic tourist attractions: historic Faneuil Hall and the irresistible Quincy Market. The showroom is just a 15-minute walk from Boston’s South Station, granting convenient access to collectors across the entire northeast. Renovations are underway and the firm hopes to open the 84 State Street storefront to the community in early fall 2022.

The Boston office will be led by Kevin Vinton, one of the nation’s top experts in United States coins. Kevin was born and raised in New England, developing an interest in numismatics at an early age. Upon graduating from Wheaton College (IL) in 2009, Kevin went to work for Sam Sloat Coins as a numismatist and manager. In 2013, he founded Inde Et Lib, Numismatists, becoming a highly respected expert and market maker in U.S. colonials and early federal copper, handling countless rarities and bringing several important collections to market. Kevin is a life member of the American Numismatic Association (ANA), Early American Coppers (EAC), the Colonial Coin Collectors Club, and many other organizations.

This Boston location will offer the firm’s entire range of numismatic services. Collectors will be able to sell their coins and paper money for top market value and browse an extensive selection of items available for direct purchase. The gallery will also serve as an important resource for gold and silver bullion trading, appraisals, and auction expertise.

The firm is eager to grow its team at the new gallery and is seeking to hire experienced numismatic specialists, along with shipping and administrative staff. Interested candidates are invited to send resumes and cover letters to [email protected].

“We are very excited to enter the Boston market, particularly in such a great location in the most popular downtown area in Boston,” said Stack’s Bowers Galleries President Brian Kendrella. “This city and its collectors have been a mainstay to the history and success of our business, and we are proud to have a new home in Boston. I’d also like to announce the creation of limited edition, Q. David Bowers-signed American Silver Eagles graded by PCGS to commemorate the opening of our New York (2020), Philadelphia (2021) and Boston (2022) galleries. There are only 500 made for each location and they will be offered in our Precious Metal Auctions beginning in July.”

For over 85 years, Stack’s Bowers Galleries has served as the hobby’s premier resource for collectors. Established in 1933 by brothers Joseph and Morton Stack, Stack’s Rare Coins quickly grew to become the nation’s leading numismatic firm. Stack’s Rare Coins held their first auction sale in 1935 and served as an official distributor of United States Mint commemoratives in 1936. Their first auction at the American Numismatic Association’s annual summer convention took place in 1939, an honor that the firm has maintained in recent decades. The merger of Stack’s Rare Coins with American Numismatic Rarities in 2006, and then with Bowers and Merena in 2011, integrated some of the world’s greatest numismatic minds under one enterprise, and Stack’s Bowers Galleries is proud to offer that world-class expertise to all of its clients.

The debut of the firm’s Boston location is the latest in a series of improvements by Stack’s Bowers Galleries aimed at delivering superior value and service to their clients. Last year the firm opened a gallery at 1735 Market Street in Philadelphia to supplement their flagship gallery at 470 Park Avenue in New York City, as well as a new corporate headquarters at 1550 Scenic Avenue in Costa Mesa, California. In addition, the acquisitions of Carter Numismatics and the Coins in Motion imaging technology enhance the firm’s portfolio of world-renowned expertise and innovative technology.

For more information about the Boston rare coin gallery or to make an appointment with one of their numismatic experts, call 800-458-4646 or e-mail [email protected].