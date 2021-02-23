Stack’s Bowers Galleries Announces New Philadelphia Gallery at 1735 Market Street

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is proud to announce plans for a new rare coin gallery in historic Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Located at 1735 Market Street on the corner of 18th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard, the new gallery is situated in the heart of Center City, in the midst of the area’s best dining, shopping, and entertainment. It is just blocks away from such iconic landmarks as the Comcast Center, Reading Terminal, and beautiful Philadelphia City Hall. It is also a 15-minute walk to the 30th Street Amtrak station, granting convenient access to collectors across the entire Northeast.

Renovations are currently underway and the firm hopes to open the 1735 Market Street storefront to collectors in late summer 2021. With the opening of this new gallery, Stack’s Bowers Galleries is thrilled to unite America’s greatest numismatic city with the country’s most accomplished rare coin firm.

This Philadelphia location will offer the firm’s entire range of numismatic services. Collectors will be able to sell their coins and paper money for top market value and browse an extensive selection of items available for direct purchase. The gallery will also serve as an important resource for gold and silver bullion trading, appraisals, and auction expertise.

The Philadelphia gallery will be led by Head Numismatic Trader Robert Avena, one of the industry’s most respected experts. Mr. Avena has been active in the rare coin industry for many decades, having started his own coin firm in the early 1980s before joining Stack’s Bowers Galleries in 2000. During that time, he has attended every major convention and auction and has handled the most valuable rarities in United States coinage. Mr. Avena is a proud member of the Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) and is a life member of the American Numismatic Association (ANA), the Silver Dollar Round Table, and the Florida United Numismatists (FUN).

The firm is eager to grow its team at the new gallery and is seeking to hire experienced numismatic specialists, along with shipping and administrative staff. Interested candidates are invited to send resumes and cover letters to Careers@stacksbowers.com.

“We are very excited to enter the Philadelphia market, particularly in such a great location in the heart of Center City,” said Stack’s Bowers Galleries President Brian Kendrella. “This city and its collectors have been crucial to the history and success of our business, and we are proud to have a new home in Philadelphia.”

For over 85 years, Stack’s Bowers Galleries has served as the hobby’s premier resource for collectors. Established in 1933 by brothers Joseph and Morton Stack, Stack’s Rare Coins quickly grew to become the nation’s leading numismatic firm. Stack’s Rare Coins held their first auction sale in 1935 and served as an official distributor of United States Mint commemoratives in 1936. Their first auction at the American Numismatic Association’s annual summer convention took place in 1939, an honor that the firm has maintained in recent decades. The merger of Stack’s Rare Coins with American Numismatic Rarities in 2006, and then with Bowers and Merena in 2011, integrated the world’s greatest numismatic minds under one enterprise, and Stack’s Bowers Galleries is proud to offer that world-class expertise to all of its clients.

The debut of the firm’s Philadelphia location is the latest in a series of improvements by Stack’s Bowers Galleries aimed at delivering superior value and service to their clients. The firm recently opened a new flagship gallery at 470 Park Avenue in New York City as well as a new corporate headquarters at 1550 Scenic Avenue in Costa Mesa, California. In addition, their acquisitions of Carter Numismatics and the Coins in Motion imaging technology enhance the firm’s portfolio of world-renowned expertise and innovative technology.

For more information about the Philadelphia rare coin gallery or to make an appointment with one of their numismatic experts, call 800-458-4646 or e-mail Info@StacksBowers.com.

