PNG Gives Robert Brueggeman 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award

The Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) has honored Robert Brueggeman, the organization’s soon-to-retire Executive Director, with its 2023 Harvey G. Stack Lifetime Achievement Award. The award is presented to someone who has shown extraordinary devotion to numismatics and significantly contributed to the hobby or profession.

“Bob has been PNG’s Executive Director since 1995. Under his guidance and leadership over the past 28 years, the PNG has helped support the industry, its member dealers, and the general public. The PNG has also been helpful in providing scholarships to young numismatists to help advance the professional side of the business and continue the legacy of the Professional Numismatists Guild,” said PNG Board member James Sego, who co-chaired the Lifetime Achievement Award selection with PNG Board member John Brush.

Business executive and lifelong numismatist John Feigenbaum will succeed Brueggeman as the next PNG Executive Director this summer.

“We wish Bob continued success in his endeavors and John much success as he takes over the helm of the PNG,” stated Sego.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is named in honor of the late Harvey G. Stack, a long-time PNG member who served as the organization’s President from 1989 to 1991.

Each year, the PNG recognizes outstanding achievements in the hobby and the profession by honoring deserving recipients with important awards. This year’s winners were announced on April 26, 2023, at the PNG Day banquet held in conjunction with the Central States Numismatic Society convention in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg, Illinois.

These are the other awards and recognitions announced at the banquet.

Lee Blakelock, a crime analyst with the Intelligence Unit of the Northumbria, England Police Department was named the recipient of the Sol Kaplan Award for his efforts and contributions in combatting crimes against the numismatic community. He has worked for eight years investigating the Roma Group, a gang of thieves who used sleight-of-hand distractions to steal from many coin, antique and jewelry stores, as well as coin shows in Europe, the United States, Canada, Singapore, and Australia. The information Blakelock gathered resulted in several arrests.

Authors and numismatic researchers Peter Huntoon and Andrew Shiva received the Robert Friedberg Award for their important reference book, Encyclopedia of U.S. National Bank Notes.

Cindy Wibker, who recently joined the Central States Numismatic Society convention team after 30 successful years as Convention Coordinator for Florida United Numismatists (FUN), received the Significant Contribution Award for her exceptional dedication and beneficial contributions to the hobby and profession.

The late David W. Lange, the long-time Research Director for Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) who passed away in January, was posthumously named the recipient of PNG’s 2023 Art Kagin Ambassador Award. This award is presented in recognition of distinguished service as an advocate of numismatic goodwill and is named after Arthur “Art” Kagin, a 1955 co-founder of the Professional Numismatists Guild who served as PNG President from 1963 to 1964.

Two PNG members were recognized for 50 years of membership: Ronald Gillio and Harry Jones.

Five dealers were recognized for 25 years of PNG membership: Howard Cook, Marc Crane, Gregory Krill, Robert Levinson, and John Schuch.

The Professional Numismatists Guild is a nonprofit trade association composed of the country’s top rare coin and paper money dealers who must adhere to a strict Code of Ethics in the buying and selling of numismatic merchandise.

For additional information about the PNG, contact [email protected] or visit www.PNGdealers.org.

