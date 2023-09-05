Pobjoy Issues 6th Edition of Flagship Pegasus Bullion Coin

Limited to only 10,000 Fine 999. Silver Bullion 1oz Coins Worldwide

Fine 999. Gold Bullion already sold out

The Pobjoy Mint announces that our flagship Pegasus Reverse Frosted Silver Bullion Coin is back for its sixth edition in 2023. The coin has been issued on behalf of the British Virgin Islands Government, featuring the famous Greek mythological flying horse, Pegasus.

The design of the coin shows the magnificent mythical horse rearing up with his wings spread. A silver bullion privy mark “P” is also present, which is unique to Pobjoy Mint bullion coins.

Pegasus is one of the best-known creatures in Greek mythology. The winged horse is often said to have sprang from the blood of Medusa as she was beheaded by the hero Perseus and then tamed by Bellerophon, ready to be rode into battle against the Chimera.

This mythical creature is usually depicted as white in color and was always considered a good-hearted and gentle animal. Throughout his life, Pegasus remained a mysterious creature that symbolized divine inspiration or the journey to heaven. As a reward for his service and loyalty, Zeus honored him with a special immortality, turning him into a constellation on the last day of his life.

Horses have often featured on British Virgin Island coins over the years, making Pegasus an obvious choice to feature on their flagship coin. Bullion coins are always a very attractive purchase due to their intrinsic metal value and with this design featuring a new enhanced reverse cameo finish, it is an even more attractive purchase. In order to maintain the exclusivity of this piece, no more than 10,000 of the 1oz Fine 999. Silver Reverse Frosted Bullion coins will be produced.

Approved by Buckingham Palace, this coin carries an effigy of His Majesty King Charles III produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint, which also features a frosted background.

Pegasus Bullion Coin Specifications

Metal: .999 Silver Diameter: 38.60 mm Weight: 31.103 g Issue Limit: 10,000

