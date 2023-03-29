Digital Studio NW, CDN Build Partnership to Enhance Trading Desk

Digital Studio NW, LLC and CDN Publishing, LLC are excited to announce their new partnership, which will provide dealers with direct access to pricing information through Digital Studio NW’s backend trading desk. By integrating Greysheet’s APIs, clients of Digital Studio who are also members of CDN Exchange will now have embedded retail and wholesale pricing–as well as auction prices realized–accessible with just one click.

“We are proud to partner with CDN Exchange to enhance our trading desk capabilities,” said Matt Powell, Owner of Digital Studio NW. “By embedding Greysheet’s pricing information directly into our platform, we are simplifying the pricing process for dealers and providing them with a comprehensive solution for all their pricing needs.”

The integration will provide dealers with a seamless trading experience, enabling them to easily access the latest pricing information from Greysheet, Greensheet (wholesale coins and paper money values), and CPG (retail values) without navigating multiple platforms. The partnership will also ensure increased transparency and accuracy in pricing, allowing dealers to make informed decisions and better serve their clients.

“We are excited to partner with Digital Studio NW to provide our pricing data to dealers in a more efficient way,” said John Feigenbaum, CEO of CDN Publishing, the parent company of Greysheet and CDN Exchange. “Our goal is to offer the most accurate and up-to-date pricing information in the industry and enable software providers like Digital Studio NW to maximize the value and usefulness for their clients.”

The integrated pricing information will be available to all dealers using Digital Studio NW’s backend trading desk with an active CDN Exchange subscription. For further information about the partnership, please visit the Digital Studio NW website or contact the company directly.

About Digital Studio NW

Digital Studio NW, LLC is a leading provider of technology solutions for the rare coin and collectibles industry. Its backend trading desk is designed to help dealers manage their inventory, track prices, list items on various channels like eBay, and execute trades in a streamlined and efficient manner.

About Greysheet, Greensheet, & CDN Exchange

The Greysheet, Greensheet, and CPG values are the numismatic industry’s most reliable and widely-used sources of pricing information. CDN Exchange is a dealer-to-dealer network that provides up-to-date wholesale and retail pricing information, hundreds of thousands of auction prices realized, and millions of images for gold, silver, platinum, palladium coins, bullion, and paper money. Subscriptions start at around $150 USD per month. Visit www.cdnexchange.com to learn more or email Amanda Blattel at [email protected] for a free tour.

