Proof 68 Deep Cameo 1898 Quarter at David Lawrence Rare Coins

By David Lawrence Rare Coins
CACG 1898 Barber Dime PR68DCAM. Image: David Lawrence / CoinWeek.
CACG 1898 Barber Dime PR68DCAM. Image: David Lawrence / CoinWeek.

The Sunday, September 3 Auction from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is live and features over 400 total lots – including 100 No Reserve lots and 35 Vault Values.

Included among the variety of PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a stunning CACG-graded 1898 25C CACG PR68DCAM; a near-finest 1901-O $1 PCGS MS67; an essentially perfect 1862 G$1 PCGS/CAC Proof 65+ DCAM; a gorgeous 1899 $2.50 NGC PR65DCAM; and a fantastic 1907 $20 High Relief-Wire Edge PCGS MS62.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, September 3.

READY TO SELL YOUR RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

Like the 1898 Barber quarter and other rare classic U.S. coins offered above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

  1. You can sell your coins to us outright.
  2. You can consign your coins.
  3. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply:

  1. Coins from $1,000 to $10,000 – consign with a reserve and receive 85%; consign with no reserve and receive 90%
  2. No fee guarantee – no listing fees, no imaging fees, and no buyback fees
  3. Fast payment – payment within 30 days of sale; for this promotion, we can accelerate payment to two weeks in most cases

 

