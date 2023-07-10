Ra on New 2023 Egyptian Gods Reverse Frosted Silver Bullion Coin

What Not Online Auctions
The Pobjoy Mint's New 2023 Egyptian Gods Reverse Frosted Silver Bullion Coin Features God Ra.
Issue Limit of 5,000 Bullion Coins Worldwide

 

Pobjoy Mint announces the third coin in the Egyptian God Reverse Frosted Silver Bullion series featuring the Egyptian god Ra. This coin is issued on behalf of Sierra Leone, commemorating 250 years since the birth of British Egyptologist Dr. Thomas Young.

Ra was the primary name of the sun god of ancient Egypt. He was often considered to be the king of the gods and thus the patron of the pharaoh and one of the central gods of the Egyptian pantheon. He was also described as the creator of everything.

He was believed to travel across the sky in solar barques and, during the night, to make his passage in another barque vessel through the underworld, where, in order to be born again for the new day, he had to vanquish the evil serpent Apopis or Apep. Ra was usually portrayed as a falcon-headed man and shared characteristics with the sky god Horus.

Hieroglyphs were used by Egyptians for thousands of years but, following the conquest of Egypt by Alexander the Great and the imposition of Hellenistic rule, the script gradually ceased to be used. Roman and Greek authors, who could not read hieroglyphs, believed them to be symbolic and not phonetic – a belief that went unquestioned, and effectively hampered decipherment for centuries.

The breakthrough came with the discovery of the Rosetta Stone. The stone records a decree given by Ptolemy V in 196 BCE and is, crucially, written in three languages: hieroglyphs, demotic and ancient Greek. By 1814, Dr. Young had completely translated the “enchorial” text of the Rosetta Stone using a list with 86 demotic words, and then studied the hieroglyphic alphabet.

The translation of hieroglyphs allowed for the world to understand many of ancient Egypt’s mysteries and myths – including the ancient Egyptian religion, which centered on the interactions of Egyptians with deities believed to be present in, and in control of, the world.

The design features an image of the Egyptian god Ra, with his name in hieroglyphics appearing in a circle. The design in the background features typical Egyptian decoration with hieroglyphics along with the Eye of Ra. It also features a silver bullion privy mark “P” that is exclusive to Pobjoy Mint bullion coins. The obverse of the coin features the Coat of Arms of Sierra Leone with a frosted background.

Bullion coins are always a very attractive purchase due to their intrinsic metal value and unique designs. In order to maintain the exclusivity of this piece, no more than 5,000 of the Silver Reverse Frosted Bullion coins will be produced.

Coin Specifications

Metal: .999 Silver
Diameter: 38.60 mm
Weight: 31.103 g
Issue Limit: 5,000

