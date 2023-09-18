RAF Cranwell on 4th Coin Celebrating Charles III’s 75th Birthday

King Charles III celebrates two birthdays each year: his actual birthday on November 14 and his official birthday on June 17. To commemorate his 75th birthday this year, The Pobjoy Mint has produced a new 50p series on behalf of the British Antarctic Territory. Each entry in this series of six coins features a building connected to Charles, along with a symbol representing that building or event.

The fourth coin features the king’s Royal Air Force (RAF) jet pilot training college RAF Cranwell. The RAF Cranwell building in Lincolnshire is depicted with aircraft in the sky above.

During Charles’ second year at Cambridge University, he learned to fly the Chipmunk aircraft, and on March 8, 1971, flew himself to the Royal Air Force College to train as a jet pilot. He was later presented with his RAF wings in August and served in the RAF from 1971 to 1976.

Cranwell is a station in Lincolnshire, England, close to the village of Cranwell, near Sleaford. RAF Cranwell was established as the world’s first Air Academy. Among other functions, it is home to the Royal Air Force College, which trains the RAF’s new officers and aircrew. Sir Hugh Trenchard (first Chief of the Air Staff) established the college at RAF Cranwell in 1920.

Charles III, eldest son of the late Queen Elizabeth II and the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was born at Buckingham Palace at 9:14 pm on November 14, 1948. A proclamation was posted on the palace railings announcing that Elizabeth, who was just 22 years old at the time, had delivered a son who had been named Charles Philip Arthur George.

The English monarch’s birthday is celebrated officially by the ceremony of Trooping the Color (also known as the King’s Birthday Parade). Trooping the Color is a ceremony performed by regiments of the British and Commonwealth armies to mark the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This has been a tradition for almost 300 years and it takes place in June every year. HM King Charles III celebrated his first Trooping the Color since his accession to the throne on June 17, 2023.

The RAF Cranwell coin is available in Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish and Proof Sterling Silver. Approved by Buckingham Palace this coin carries an effigy of His Majesty King Charles III produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

RAF Cranwell Coin Presentation

The Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish coin comes in a celebratory pack. The Proof Sterling Silver coin comes in a red box with a certificate of authenticity.

Coin Specifications

Metal: .925 Silver; CuNi Diameter: 27.30 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 99; CuNi: 950

