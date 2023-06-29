What Not Online Auctions
Rare 1909-O Half Eagle Gold at David Lawrence Rare Coins

By David Lawrence Rare Coins
1909-O Indian Head half eagle. Image: David Lawrence Rare Coins.
The DLRC July 9th Auction from David Lawrence Rare Coins is live and features over 500 total lots – including 375 No Reserve lots.

Included in the variety of PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a high-end 1811 1C PCGS MS64BN; an exceedingly scarce 1852 $1 PCGS AU53; a low-mintage 1888 G$1 PCGS PR66; a famous rarity 1909-O $5 NGC/CAC AU58; an intensely lustrous 1892 $20 PCGS MS63; and a historic issue (1785) Bar Cent PCGS AU55.

Check out these lots and bid before the auction closes Sunday, July 9.

READY TO SELL A RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

In addition to auction highlights like the 1909-O $5 half eagle gold coin and other rare classic U.S. coins offered above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

  1. You can sell your coins to us outright.
  2. You can consign your coins.
  3. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply:

  1. Coins from $1,000 to $10,000 – consign with a reserve and receive 85%; consign with no reserve and receive 90%
  2. No fee guarantee – no listing fees, no imaging fees, and no buyback fees
  3. Fast payment – payment within 30 days of sale; for this promotion, we can accelerate payment to two weeks in most cases

 

Previous article
Long-Whiskered Dragon Dollar Brings $690,000 at Heritage Sale

