All That Glitters Will Be Gold in LRCA’s Las Vegas December 16 Regency Auction 49

Three anchor consignments feature very important gold offerings

Boutique numismatic auction house, Legend Rare Coin Auctions (LRCA), will close out its 2021 Regency Auction series with a major event on Thursday, December 16.

Four “named” collections will anchor the sale, and three of these focus on gold coins. This powerful offering represents the largest and most impressive selection of gold coins the firm has ever offered.

The first is Cody’s Collection, a PCGS Registry Set of 19th-century gold type coins. Complete save for two pieces, this collection is all PCGS and all CAC-approved. The collection, built over a decade and a half, is from a long-time customer of Legend Numismatics and Legend Rare Coin Auctions. Each coin in the set was clearly hand-picked for superb visual quality on top of outstanding technical quality for the assigned grades.

Highlights include:

G$1 1855 PCGS MS66+ CAC

$2.50 1829 PCGS MS64 CAC

$5 1811 Small 5. PCGS MS64+ CAC

$5 1834 Capped Head. Crosslet 4. PCGS MS63+ CAC. Ex Eliasberg/Pogue

$10 1801 PCGS MS63+ CAC

The second consignment is a selection of early gold coins, mostly quarter eagles from the Naples Collection. This low-seven-figure grouping is small but incredibly powerful and every coin would be a highlight for any auction sale. To have these coins together makes the offering all the more incredible.

This is another collection assembled by a long-time Legend Numismatics customer who is selling off selections from his early gold collection. Further selections will be offered in Regency Auction 50 in January 2022.

Highlights include:

$2.50 1796 Stars. PCGS AU55

$2.50 1807 PCGS MS62 CAC

$5 1796/5 PCGS MS62 CAC Ex. Eliasberg

$10 1797 Small Eagle. PCGS AU55

The third collection is the Big Cypress Collection. This collection has nice selections of early quarter eagles, half eagles, and eagles, as well as partial sets of Carson City Mint half eagles and eagles. While some of the coins are Mint State, most are in collector-friendly grades of VF-AU, and all are graded by PCGS.

Highlights include:

$2.50 1805 PCGS AU55

$5 1795 Small Eagle. PCGS AU55

$10 1872-CC PCGS XF45 CAC

$10 1876-CC PCGS XF45

$20 1863 PCGS AU53 CAC

“Gold, gold, and WOW better gold!” said Laura Sperber, founder of Legend Rare Coin Auctions, “As strong as the overall coin market was this past year, quality rare gold coins have mostly remained in hiding, frustrating dealers and collectors alike. We will have one of the best selections of rarities offered this year in our December Regency Auction. The timing could not be better!”

The auction will take place on Thursday, December 16, in conjunction with the PCGS Members Only Show taking place at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Full descriptions and photos will be posted to www.legendauctions.com shortly.


