CDN Publishing, the purveyor of print and online numismatic publications such as the Greysheet, the CPG Market Review, and the CAC Rare Coin Market Review, is partnering with the American Numismatic Association (ANA) to ensure the ANA eLearning Academy webinar series remains viable and free of charge to all collectors.

Launched in late June 2020, the ANA eLearning Academy (info.money.org/elearning) offers collectors 20 to 24 online courses per quarter. Topics are designed to appeal to a range of numismatic interests. The one- and two-hour classes have been hugely popular, with an average of 2,000 class registrations per month.

CDN’s flagship publication, the monthly Greysheet, joins the Association as the Official ANA eLearning Academy Partner beginning April 1. According to John Feigenbaum, Publisher of CDN Publishing, Greysheet was established with the mission of providing accurate, unbiased pricing for the coin industry, and has been a trusted source of information for collectors, investors, and dealers since 1963.

“We believe that supporting the ANA and the ANA eLearning Academy are among the most important opportunities we have to foster education and learning within the hobby,” says Feigenbaum. “We appreciate this opportunity to help educate the next generation of collectors.”

