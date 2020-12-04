ANA Chooses Theme for 2021 National Coin Week

“Money, Big and Bold”

The 98th Annual National Coin Week them from the American Numismatic Association (ANA) is inspired by the celebration of the Morgan, Peace, and Eisenhower dollars, focusing on bold initiatives in numismatics, as well as bold leaders and ideas depicted on coins and paper money.

Dan VanVleck suggested this year’s theme. He will have received a 2021 American Eagle one-ounce silver Proof coin for his winning entry.

National Coin Week is April 18-24, 2021. Activities and educational resources will soon be available online.

For additional information, visit www.NationalCoinWeek.org, e-mail ncw@money.org or call (719) 482-9814.

* * *

About the ANA

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its 25,000 members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its array of instructional and outreach programs, as well as its museum, library, publications and conventions. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit www.money.org.