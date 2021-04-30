The Certified Collectibles Group (CCG) is pleased to announce that Andrew Salzberg has been hired as Executive Vice President. In this role, he will develop exciting new programs across the CCG companies, work to further optimize CCG’s services, and focus on customer experience and satisfaction.

Salzberg is the ideal person to deliver in these roles as he comes to CCG from Asset Marketing Services, one of the largest numismatic firms in the world. As Vice President of Product Development and Digital Marketing there for 11 years, he was involved at a high level in virtually all operations, including product development, sales, online marketing, and corporate governance.

Over the course of his career in collectibles, Salzberg has worked extensively with world mints, major wholesalers, leading retailers, collectors, and grading services. At CCG, he will leverage his market experience and relationships to better serve the companies’ fast-growing community of collectors and dealers.

“CCG is glad to welcome Andrew to the team as Executive VP,” said Steven R. Eichenbaum, CEO of CCG. “He is passionate about collectibles and brings a wealth of knowledge and valuable experience to the CCG companies. I am eager to see what he brings to the table in terms of new programs, optimization, and customer-focused initiatives.”

Based on Salzberg’s rich experience working on the dealer side of the hobby, he will start out within Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) overseeing the NGC bulk coin program and other NGC products, such as custom cores, labels, and holders. He knows firsthand what dealers want and need, further enabling NGC to best serve existing and new dealer clients.

“I am thrilled to join CCG and look forward to contributing to the success of this dynamic company and industry,” commented Salzberg. “As a lover of collectibles, there is no better place to work than the world’s leading provider of collectibles services.”

Want to see where a career in collectibles takes you? CCG is hiring across all of its companies and categories, from entry-level to management positions.

About Certified Collectibles Group (CCG)

CCG is the world’s leading provider of expert, impartial and tech-enabled services that add value and liquidity to collectibles. The CCG companies include Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC), Numismatic Conservation Services (NCS), Paper Money Guaranty (PMG), Certified Guaranty Company (CGC), Classic Collectible Services (CCS), Certified Sports Guaranty (CSG), Authenticated Stamp Guaranty (ASG), and Collectibles Authentication Guaranty (CAG). Since 1987, the CCG companies have certified more than 60 million coins, banknotes, comic books, trading cards, sports cards, stamps, estate items, and related collectibles.

Today, CCG serves the world of collectibles online and at its offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and China. To learn more, visit collectiblesgroup.com.