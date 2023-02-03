The American Numismatic Society (ANS) is pleased to announce the inauguration of the Chairman’s Fellowships for Numismatic Research.

The ANS Chairman’s Fellowships are designed to foster the development of numismatic research, which is a growing field of study around the world. The fellowships will help graduate students and scholars to continue in their research projects with greater financial support.

The fellowship awards range from $1,500 to $2,500 each, based on the needs of the applicant. The areas of study accepted by ANS include but are not limited to: numismatics, archaeology, art history, economic and social history, philology, anthropology and cultural studies.

The Chairman’s Fellowships have been established in order to support and encourage research into all aspects of numismatics. This is a very exciting development for the field, and will help to foster the growth of numismatic research in the coming years.

A funding proposal should provide the essential information about a proposed research project, including its timeline, how the results will be made accessible to others (through a journal, book, etc.), and how the fellowship funds will be used (for travel connected to research, image reproduction costs, etc.).

The ANS is looking forward to receiving applications from students and scholars who are passionate about their studies and dedicated to making significant contributions to numismatic knowledge. The deadline for submission of applications is March 20, 2023.

Applicants must be ANS members or Fellows in good standing. To apply, please send a CV, proposal (not to exceed 2,500 words), and budget to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis. Successful applicants will be asked to give a lecture (via Zoom) on their research to the ANS membership.

