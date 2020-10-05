California Fractional Gold October 22 Heritage Auction Open for Bidding

One of the Month-Long auctions now open for bidding at Heritage Auctions is the October 22 California Fractional Gold US Coins Special Monthly Auction, a selection of 100 pieces of California fractional gold.

These very small coins, privately minted in California from the 1850s to the 1880s, were minted in both octagonal and round shapes. Obverses commonly depict Liberty, an Indian, or George Washington. The vast majority of coins in this auction are tiny gold 25 cent pieces; others were minted in denominations of 50 cents and $1, and both are also represented here.

While these fractional gold coins are often quite rare from an absolute basis, they are not especially expensive, with many issues selling for under $500.

Drawing a great deal of early interest is a scarce and popular 1853 Octagonal Liberty 50 Cents with ‘Peacock’ Reverse, graded MS64 by NGC. Minted by Frontier, Deviercy & Co, this coin’s famous “Peacock” reverse is so-named due to rays behind the eagle’s head that resemble the tail feathers of a peacock. This variety is seen in lower grades more often than many other fractional gold issues, as it was actually used in commerce during the Gold Rush period.

Other notable offerings in this auction include:

