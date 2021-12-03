In addition to faring well in internet sales during the month of October, CAC-approved coins outperformed other certified coins in live auctions in Dallas County, Texas, and Orange County, California. Here are 10 examples, selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1915-S Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle in MS-66

On Nov. 11, 2021, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1915-S $20 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $20,400 USD. Since August 2021, Heritage has auctioned four non-CAC, PCGS-graded MS-66 1915-S $20 gold coins: for $8,400 on October 10; for $6,600 on Oct. 7; for $7,500 on Aug. 22; and for $5,760 also on Aug. 22.

The just-mentioned price realized of $20,400 for a CAC-approved, PCGS-graded MS-66 1915-S was not a fluke. On Aug. 9, 2020, Heritage auctioned a different CAC-approved PCGS-graded MS-66 1915-S for $19,200.

2. 1903-S Morgan Dollar in MS-64

On Nov. 11, Heritage auctioned two PCGS-graded MS-64 1903-S Morgan silver dollars; one was CAC-approved and the other was not. The CAC-approved 1903-S realized $12,000 and the 1903-S without a CAC sticker realized $9,300. On Oct. 7, Heritage sold a different non-CAC, PCGS-graded MS-65 1903-S Morgan dollar for this same price, $9,300.

3. 1935-D Walking Liberty Half Dollar in MS-66

On Nov. 14, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1935-D Walking Liberty half dollar for $6,422.90. On Oct. 3, GreatCollection sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1935-D without a CAC sticker for $2,475. On Aug. 22, Heritage sold a different PCGS-graded MS-66 1935-D, without a CAC sticker for $1,920.

4. 1943-S Walking Liberty Half Dollar in MS-67

On Nov. 22, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1943-S Walking Liberty half dollar for $14,400. On April 21, 2021, Legend auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-67 1943-S Walking Liberty half dollar without a CAC sticker for $4,347.50.

5. 1860-S Three Dollar Gold in XF-45

On Nov. 22, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved XF-45 grade 1860-S Three Dollar Gold piece for $6,600. On Aug. 19, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded XF-45 1860-S Three Dollar Gold piece without a CAC sticker for $3,960.

6. 1874-CC Seated Liberty Half Dollar in VF-30

On Nov. 23, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved VF-30 (thirty) grade 1874-CC half dollar for $5,760. On May 24, 2020, the firm of David Lawrence sold a PCGS-graded XF-40 (forty) 1874-CC half dollar without a CAC sticker for $4,750. On March 19, 2020, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a different PCGS-graded XF-40 (forty) 1874-CC half dollar without a CAC sticker for $4,080. Market levels for circulated 1874-CC halves were not significantly higher in 2021 than they were in 2020, yet a CAC approved VF-30 grade coin brought substantially more than each of two non-CAC, PCGS-graded XF-40 1874-CC halves.

7. 1926 Peace Dollar in MS-66

On Nov. 23, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1926 silver dollar for $4,080. On Aug. 25, 2021, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1926 silver dollar without a CAC sticker for $1,440.

8. 1901-S $10 Eagle Gold Coin in MS-66

On Nov. 23, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1901-S $10 gold coin for $10,200. On Sept. 26, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1901-S $10 gold coin, without a CAC sticker for $4,050. On April 24, 2021, Heritage auctioned a different PCGS-graded MS-66 1901-S $10 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $4,080.

9. 1927 Standing Liberty Quarter in MS-64

On Nov. 28, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-64 1927 quarter for $478.50. On Oct. 12, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-64 1927 quarter without a CAC sticker for $276.

10. 1903-O Morgan Dollar in MS-67

On Nov. 28, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1903-O Morgan silver dollar for $7,980.63. On Nov. 11, Heritage sold a different CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1903-O Morgan silver dollar for $6,300. On Aug. 20, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1903-O Morgan dollar, without a CAC sticker for $4,080. On Aug. 8, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1903-O Morgan dollar without a CAC sticker for $3,476.

