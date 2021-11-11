In addition to faring well in Internet sales during the month of October, CAC-approved coins outperformed other certified coins in live auctions in Dallas and San Diego. Here are 10 examples, which were selected from a larger number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1876 Double Eagle in AU-53

On October 3, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved, NGC-graded AU-53 (fifty-three) 1876 $20 gold coin for $2,211. On June 20, 2021, David Lawrence Rare Coins sold a PCGS-graded AU-58 (fifty-eight) 1876 $20 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $2,100. A CAC-approved, NGC-graded AU-53 grade coin brought more than a non-CAC, PCGS-graded AU-58 grade 1876 twenty.

2. 1889-CC Morgan Dollar in AU-58

On Oct. 7, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved AU-58 grade 1889-CC Morgan silver dollar for $19,200. On February 24, 2021, Heritage auctioned a PCGS graded AU-58 1889-CC Morgan without a CAC sticker for $10,800.

3. 1845-D Half Eagle in AU-58

On Oct. 7, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved AU-58 (fifty-eight) grade 1845-D $5 gold coin for $9,600. On June 14, 2021, the Goldbergs auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-60 (sixty) 1845-D $5 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $6,600.

4. 1924 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle in MS-67

On Oct. 7, in consecutive lots, Heritage auctioned two certified MS-67 grade 1924 Saint-Gaudens $20 gold coins. A CAC-approved, NGC-graded coin realized $32,400 and a PCGS-graded MS-67 1924 twenty without a CAC sticker realized $14,400, less than half as much.

5. 1916-S Eagle in MS-64

On Oct. 17, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved, MS-64 grade 1916-S $10 gold coin for $11,551.10. On August 20, Heritage auctioned a PCGS graded MS-64 1916-S $10 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $7,800.

6. 1928 Peace Dollar in MS-64

On Oct. 24, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1928 Peace dollar for $1,538.92. On September 15, Heritage sold a PCGS graded MS-64 1928 Peace dollar without a CAC sticker for $990.

7. 1808/7 Half Dollar in AU-55

On Oct. 27, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved AU-55 grade 1808/7 overdate half dollar for $3,462.50. On November 22, 2020, Heritage auctioned a PCGS graded AU-55 1808/7 half without a CAC sticker for $2,280. Market levels for these have increased just slightly since November 2020.

8. 1860-S Half Dollar in MS-64

On Oct. 27, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1860-S half dollar for $22,192. On April 21, 2021, Legend auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-64 1860-S half dollar without a CAC sticker for $10,868.75.

9. 1909 VDB Lincoln Cent in PR-66 RB

On Oct. 28, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved, PCGS-certified Proof 66 RB 1909 VDB Lincoln cent for $55,812.50. On May 23, 2019, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-certified Proof 66 RB 1909 VDB Lincoln cent without a CAC sticker for $26,400. On January 10, 2019, Heritage auctioned a different PCGS-certified Proof 66 RB 1909 VDB Lincoln cent without a CAC sticker for $31,200. All three of these have a ‘Red & Brown’ (RB) color designation from PCGS. Market levels for Proof 1909 VDB Lincoln cents did not change much from January 2019 to October 2021.

10. 1883 ‘No Cents’ Liberty Head Nickel in MS-67

On Oct. 28, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1883 ‘No Cents’ Liberty Head nickel for $4,347.50. On Aug. 24, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1883 ‘No Cents’ Liberty Head nickel without a CAC sticker for $1,440.