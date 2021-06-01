By Chris Bulfinch for CoinWeek …..



On May 29-30, Champion Auctions conducted a sale of the NC Collection of Chinese rarities certified by NGC. The collection was assembled over 45 years by Nelson Chang, a commodities trader and member of “a family of renowned collectors,” according to an earlier article by NGC. Estimates for the rarest coins in the collection ranged in the hundreds of thousands of dollars; the top five lots in the sale all sold for prices well exceeding their estimates.

Inspired by a trip to China earlier in the decade, Chang began collecting rare Chinese coins in 1975, most of which were submitted to NGC between 2009 and 2014. Two-thirds of the coins were purchased from a network of dealers, and the balance of the collection was purchased at auction. Chang purchased some of the coins from the famed Chinese coin dealer Chang Huang at Hong Kong’s first McDonald’s between 1976 and 1984.

Highlighted coins in the collection included many early-20th-century silver dollars and other rarities struck from the mid-19th century to the 1930s, with the highest price realized going to a 1911 silver dollar graded MS64 by NGC. It realized $1.12 million USD on an estimate of $300,000.

Champion Auctions is a Hong Kong-based firm and the sale of the NC Collection was conducted in Macau on May 29-30. A book about the collection and Chang was released for the sale on May 29. High-resolution images of the lots can be searched through in the NC Collection Gallery.

The five highest prices realized exceeded estimates.

Lot 0023: A 1911 silver dollar MS64 NGC. Sold for $1,120,000; estimate $150,000 – $300,000.

Lot 0017: A 1911 Long Whisker silver dollar Dragon dollar SP61 PCGS. Sold for $970,000; estimate $150,000 – $300,000.

Lot 0018: A 1907 silver 1 tale pattern MS63 NGC. Sold for $920,000; estimate of $200,000 – $400,000.

Lot 0008: An 1898 Kiangnag one dollar MS65 NGC. Sold for $830,000; estimate of $100,000 – $200,000.

Lot 0019: A set of three 1904 One Tael patterns – MS64, MS62, and AU50 NGC. Sold for $760,000; estimate of $200,000 – $400,000.

NGC and Champion felt that the strong rare coin market would ensure the success of the sale. Michael Chou founded Champion Auctions in Hong Kong in 1996 after starting a mail-order business in his Journal of East Asian Numismatics in 1994. Since 2002, Champion’s sales have seen a number of record prices realized for Asian coins.

Of the NC Collection sale, Chou said that Champion “[expected] record prices for these superb vintage Chinese rarities brought together by one of the most famous Chinese coin collecting families.”

