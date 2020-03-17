On March 20, Stack’s Bowers will conduct the seventh session of sales of the historic collection of D. Brent Pogue. In this streaming segment, CoinWeek editor Charles Morgan breaks down some of his favorite 20th coins from the sale.
Discussed in this stream:
- Lot 7015: 1919 Lincoln Cent. MS-68 RD (PCGS).
- Lot 7019: 1960 Lincoln Cent. Small Date. MS-67 RD (PCGS).
- Lot 7032: 1913-S Buffalo Nickel. Type I. MS-67 (PCGS) CAC.
- Lot 7033: 1919-S Buffalo Nickel. MS-65 (PCGS) CAC.
- Lot 7036: 1943-D Jefferson Nickel. MS-67+ (PCGS).
- Lot 7049: 1916 Mercury Dime. MS-67 FB (PCGS) CAC-Gold Label.
- Lot 7056: 1955-D Roosevelt Dime. MS-68 FB. (PCGS).
- Lot 7162: 1920-S Standing Liberty Quarter. MS-67 (PCGS) CAC.
- Lot 7182: 1932-D Washington Quarter. MS-65+ (PCGS) CAC.
- Lot 7231: 1946-D Washington Quarter. MS-67+ (PCGS) CAC.
- Lot 7243: 1949-D Washington Quarter. MS-67 (PCGS) CAC.
- Lot 7287: 1964 Washington Quarter. MS-66 (PCGS) CAC.
- Lot 7301: 1964 Kennedy Half Dollar. SMS. Specimen-67+ (PCGS).
- Lot 7303: 1967 Kennedy Half Dollar. SMS. Specimen-68 (PCGS).
- Lot 7311: 1972-S Eisenhower Dollar. Silver Clad. MS-68 (PCGS).
- Lot 7312: 1974 Eisenhower Dollar. MS-66+ (PCGS) CAC.
- Lot 7313: 1976-D Eisenhower Dollar. Type II. MS-66 (PCGS).
- Lot 7314: 1976-S Eisenhower Dollar. MS-68 (PCGS).
- Lot 7315: 1981-D Anthony Dollar. MS-67 (PCGS).
- Lot 7368: Complete Set of Circulation Strike Silver Eagles. 1986-2017. MS-69 (PCGS).
