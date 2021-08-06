Described as “quite a spectacular coin,” the second-finest-known 1927-D Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle has been sold for nearly $ 3,090,000 by Witter Coin of San Francisco, California. Once part of the legendary Eliasberg Collection, it is graded PCGS MS66+ CAC.

“I’ve always wanted to handle a 1927-D Saint since I was a kid collecting coins. It is the rarest 20th-century U.S. circulation strike gold coin released for circulation, and I’m happy to have this opportunity to place it in a splendid collection,” said Seth Chandler, owner of Witter Coin. “The buyer is a private collector who is thrilled to own an ultra-classic rarity.”

Both the buyer and former owner of the coin want to remain anonymous, according to Chandler.

“It’s quite a spectacular coin,” stated John Albanese, founder of Certified Acceptance Corporation (CAC). “I’ve handled four other ’27-D Saints over the years, but this was the first time I saw the Elisaberg coin in person. I was really blown away by it and its great color, and lack of abrasions that usually plague this issue.”

Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. (1896-1976) was a Baltimore, Maryland financier known as “The King of Coins” because of his unmatched achievement of collecting a virtually complete set of examples of every United States Mint coin known at the time.

The 1927-D Double Eagle will be displayed by Witter Coin at both #127 during the 2021 ANA World’s Fair of Money, August 10-14, in Chicago.

Witter Coin is located at 2299 Lombard St., San Francisco. The gallery is open Monday to Friday from 10 am to 6 pm and Saturday from 10 am to 3 pm. For additional information, call (415) 781-5690 or email sales@WitterCoin.com.