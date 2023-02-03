Today, CoinWeek Editor Charles Morgan takes a look at the 1913 Barber dime. We have a flashy-white example to share with you and we’ve obscured the grade so that you can grade it yourself. Let us know what grade you think NGC gave it in the comments on our YouTube channel.

The Barber dime was produced from 1892 to 1916 and is one of three coin types redesigned by United States Mint Chief Engraver Charles E. Barber in 1892. While the dimes remain relatively plentiful for most dates, Barber quarters and half dollars were largely ignored by collectors in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The designs replaced the long running Liberty Seated series, but Barber’s designs were not viewed as serious improvements. In many ways, Barber’s effort to modernize the three silver coins has been under-appreciated.

The 1913 Barber dime is considered a type coin, and as such, trades for a more modest premium over dates with lower mintages and lower surviving populations. As such, it is a great coin for collectors looking for a representative sample of this historic United States coin series.

We talk about this coin, how Barber’s design compares against its larger format cousins, and contemplate the nature of wreaths on coins.

How would you grade this example? Let us know in the comments field below. Until next time, I’m Charles Morgan for CoinWeek. Happy collecting!

