Heritage Offers Buddy Liles Collection of U.S. Gold Coins, Part I

February 13 will see Heritage Auctions’ initial offering from The Buddy Liles Collection of US Gold Coins. This first sampling of Mr. Liles’ collection consists entirely of half eagles, mostly circulated, beginning with the initial offering in 1795 and continuing through the 1890s. Mintmarked coins are well-represented, with particular emphasis on the issues of Dahlonega and Carson City issues. This auction is open for bidding now at the link above.

The Philadelphia Mint struck gold coins for the first time in 1795 and half eagles were the first denomination struck. A modest mintage of 8,707 pieces was accomplished, but it is likely that more 1795-dated coins were struck the following year, as the Mint often continued using coinage dies as long as they were serviceable, regardless of calendar year. Twelve die varieties are known for 1795 Small Eagle fives, but three more die varieties were struck in later years, using leftover 1795-dated obverse dies combined with Large Eagle reverses. This collection contains an example of the BD-4 variety, with star 11 joined to the Y in LIBERTY and three berries in the wreath. This impressive XF specimen, as certified by PCGS, exhibits some light wear on the design elements, but much interior detail remains intact. The pleasing orange-gold surfaces are lightly abraded and the overall presentation is most attractive.

Some of the other rarities offered here include:

