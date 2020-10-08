Künker Auction Results by Künker GmbH ……



Dear bidders and coin enthusiasts,

five exciting, intense and successful auction days came to an end today at 6:30 pm when the last piece was sold here in Osnabrück.

Before we present you some extraordinary hammer prices in detail, we would like to thank you all for the trust you have placed in us!

On the one hand, we want to thank you, our bidders and collectors, who have made the journey to Osnabrück in spite of the difficult circumstances in today’s world, and on the other hand to the numerous participants on the telephones and computers as well as the bidders who had left their written bids in advance.

On the other hand, we would like to thank our consignors, who entrusted us with their collections and individual pieces and thus made this auction possible in the first place.

We conclude this auction week with a record hammer price overall of more than 14 million Euro (not including Buyers Premium, total estimate: 7.4 million Euro).

With an average hammer price of more than 90% above the estimate, it is difficult to highlight individual lots of the auction. We have therefore listed a number of impressive individual results for you below but you can find all results as usual on www.kuenker.com. Worth mentioning once again are the entire collections that we were entrusted to sell, such as the special collections Carolingian Coins, Münster, Rietberg, Paderborn, and Hessen from catalog 339 at the beginning of the auction. This series improved on average by 40% compared to their overall estimate.

Catalog 340 contained the “Numismatic Gold Treasure”. The series of gold coins from the 19th and 20th century achieved a total hammer price of more than 7 million Euro (not including Buyers Premium, total estimate 3.2 million Euro). Especially remarkable in this series were the American pieces. Those rarities achieved on average almost four times their estimate.

The auction concluded with the coins from the ancient world in catalog 341. Here numerous coins from private collections were auctioned off, which doubled on average compared to their estimate. Even better sold the partly very rare Jewish coins and seals from the Samel Collection, where the final hammer price was seven times the original estimate. This strong result was also completely surprising for us!

Our next eLive Auction 62 will take place October 20-22, 2020. The online auction can be viewed on www.elive-auction.de from October 9, 2020. Furthermore, we look forward to welcoming you to our Auctions 342 (The Numismatic Library of Alain Poinsignon, Strasbourg) and to our Auction 344 (A small collection of wristwatches and pocket watches from all over the world) in Osnabrück from 2 – 3 November 2020.

We are always happy to accept consignments for our future auctions!

Best regards,

Your Künker Team

