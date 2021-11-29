Lealana 0.1 Bitcoin Sold for Nearly 500% Premium in Stack’s Bowers Auction

A physical Lealana 0.1 Bitcoin was sold for $33,600 USD by Stack’s Bowers Galleries in their November 2021 Showcase Auction, representing a nearly 500% premium above the face value, or “peel value”, of approximately $5,700 at the time of the sale. Graded SP-70 by PCGS, it was the very first bitcoin from the Lealana series to be certified by that grading service and was also the very first piece of physical cryptocurrency offered in a major live auction.

First introduced as Lealana Litecoin, the Lealana series was released to collectors and investors in June 2013 as a counterpart to the Casascius physical bitcoins introduced in 2011. It was invented and issued by Noah Luis of Honolulu, Hawaii, who is perhaps better recognized within the crypto community by his internet handle “smoothie.”

These physical Lealana Bitcoins were produced in both brass and silver compositions and issued in a range of denominations from 0.1 BTC to 1 BTC, corresponding to those of the Casascius series.

The SP-70 (PCGS) coin in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries sale was buyer-funded and unredeemed, further increasing its desirability. It was issued on a 25mm planchet of ¼ ounce of .999 fine silver and minted by Northwest Territorial Mint. The obverse features a holographic sticker with the serial number and public address, while the reverse has the Bitcoin currency symbol at center surrounded by a legend listing the denomination, composition, and the Hawaiian phrase “IKAIKA I HELU NUI” that translates as “Strength in Numbers.”

With a nearly 500% premium realized by the Lealana 0.1 Bitcoin in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries sale, enthusiasm among aficionados of cryptocurrency and traditional numismatists is evidently strong for this new and exciting category. The firm is excited to announce another significant offering of physical cryptocurrency in their Spring 2022 Showcase Auction, which will feature PCGS-graded bitcoin and litecoin from the Casascius and Lealana series, including complete three-piece and four-piece sets.

For questions about this upcoming offering or to consign your physical bitcoins and other cryptocurrency to a future sale, please contact James McCartney at [email protected] or call 800-566-2580.

