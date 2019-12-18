By Mike Byers for Mint Error News ……



This is a unique historical and unbelievable set of all three Third Reich proof silver issues in matte proof of the Hindenburg German coins. It has been authenticated and certified by PCGS.

The 1937A silver 2 Mark is unique in matte proof. It is unrecorded in all reference books and no others are known or rumored to exist. The obverse has the portrait of Hindenburg with the German swastika reverse. It has original surfaces, light toning and is conservatively graded.

The 1936A silver 5 Mark is also unique in matte proof. It is also unrecorded in all reference books and no others are known or rumored to exist. The obverse also has the portrait of Hindenburg with the German swastika reverse. It has original matched light toning and smooth matte surfaces.

The 1935A silver 5 Mark is one of three known in matte proof. It matches the other two, with original surfaces and light toning. The obverse has the portrait of Hindenburg but the reverse portrays the eagle, not the swastika.

This unique set was officially struck by the Berlin Mint in matte proof. It contains the complete set of (3) Hindenburgs (a 2 Mark and two 5 Marks) that were specially produced in matte proof. It is amazing that this set survived World War II and was preserved for eight decades.

This unique three-piece Hindenburg silver matte proof set is part of Germany’s history and belongs in a German Museum or in a world-class collection of German coins or unique numismatic rarities.

