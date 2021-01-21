Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) and Paper Money Guaranty (PMG) have entered into a license agreement with Active Interest Media. The Standard Catalog of World Coins and the Standard Catalog of World Paper Money license will support the popular NGC World Coin Price Guide and PMG World Paper Money Price Guide.

Active Interest Media is one of the world’s leading enthusiast media companies, with a presence in 85 countries. They provide millions of readers, fans, and attendees with consumer and trade events, websites, and magazines, as well as films and TV shows.

The World Price Guides were created with and independently compiled by Active Interest Media’s NumisMaster, an online pricing and information catalog offered by Active Interest Media. The guides are the most comprehensive online valuation guides available and are free to NGC, PMG, and NumisMaster members.

The World Price Guides have long been useful resources for collectors and dealers to assess coin and paper money fair market values. This helps consumers avoid overpaying, underselling, or underinsuring their collectibles.

“We are thrilled to work more closely with Active Interest Media to better serve the collectibles community,” said Steven R. Eichenbaum, CEO of NGC, NCS, and PMG. “Our price guides provide essential information for collectors and dealers as the industry becomes even more oriented toward online transactions.”

To access the NGC World Coin Price Guide, go to NGCcoin.com/world-price-guide.

To access the PMG World Paper Money Price Guide, go to PMGnotes.com/priceguide.

* * *

About Certified Collectibles Group (CCG)

CCG is the world’s leading provider of expert, impartial and tech-enabled services that add value and liquidity to collectibles. The CCG companies include Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC), Numismatic Conservation Services (NCS), Paper Money Guaranty (PMG), Certified Guaranty Company (CGC), Classic Collectible Services (CCS), Authenticated Stamp Guaranty (ASG), and Collectibles Authentication Guaranty (CAG). An eighth company, Certified Sports Guaranty™ (CSG™), is launching soon. Since 1987, the CCG companies have certified more than 60 million coins, banknotes, comic books, trading cards, stamps, estate items, and related collectibles. Today, CCG serves the world of collectibles online and at its offices in Sarasota, Florida; London, England; Munich, Germany; and Shanghai and Hong Kong, China. To learn more, visit collectiblesgroup.com.

About Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC)

NGC is one of the world’s largest and most trusted third-party grading services for coins, tokens, and medals, with more than 48 million collectibles certified. Founded in 1987, NGC strives to provide an accurate, consistent, and impartial assessment of authenticity and grade. Every coin that NGC certifies is backed by the comprehensive NGC Guarantee of authenticity and grade. To learn more, visit NGCcoin.com.

About Paper Money Guaranty (PMG)

Founded in 2005, PMG is the world’s largest and most trusted third-party paper money grading service, with more than five million banknotes certified. PMG strives to establish the industry’s highest standards of accuracy, consistency, and integrity. Every note that PMG certifies is backed by the comprehensive PMG Guarantee of authenticity and grade. To learn more, visit PMGnotes.com.

