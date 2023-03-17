By Doug Davis – President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……

Suspects Arrested in Coin Dealer Vehicle Burglary

A coin dealer heading home from the recent Tennessee State Numismatic Society (TSNS) show was the victim of a vehicle burglary. The victim stopped to eat and while inside two suspects gained entry into the vehicle. A witness who was across the street observed the offense and provided a description of the suspect vehicle to responding officers.

The suspects were driving a silver Honda Pilot with a blacked-out rear plate. A Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted the vehicle and made a traffic stop without incident. The suspects were arrested, and all cash and coins were recovered. The suspects are from Colombia and are being held without bond due to being flight risks. It is believed that the suspects were also in the company of a female who was acting suspiciously at the show but attempts to locate her were unsuccessful.

Coin Dealer Vehicle Burglary in California

A dealer traveling home after leaving the Buena Park, California coin show on March 12, 2023, was the victim of a vehicle burglary. Victor Rajcany drove 52 miles and stopped for a few minutes at a store in Redlands, CA. Upon returning to his vehicle he found the rear window of his vehicle broken out and two bags containing coins were stolen.

The victim believes a suspicious male subject who was observed at the show may have followed him using a GPS tracker. The suspect may have been in the company of another male subject who was seen taking photos inside the bourse.

The victim described the suspect as a Latin male with an accent.

Partial Listing of Stolen Coins:

1920 BU Saint Raw

1908 NM St.Gauden BU Raw

1908 NM Saint MS66 NGC

1886 Seated Half NGC PF66 Cameo 3551140-003

1883CC GSA NGC MS66+ 6458321-001

1882CC GSA NGC MS66 6276360-007

1881CC GSA NGC MS65+ 1884413-001

1884CC GSA NGC MS66+ 6458321-002

1884CC MS66 Raw

1885CC GSA MS65 NGC VAM 4

1885CC PCGS MS64

1881CC Raw MS64 PL

1886S Dollar PCGS MS62

1916D FS Walking Lib PCGS62

1917S Rev S Walking Lib BU Raw

1904 $20 NGC MS64

1903O PCGS DK Green MS65

1884 GSA MS64 W/Rainbow Toning

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].