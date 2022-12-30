Walter J. Husak, founder of HK Aerospace, an aerospace-part manufacturing company, based in Burbank, California and large cent specialist died on December 15, 2022, after experiencing heart-related issues.

Husak’s main collecting interest was large cents by Sheldon variety. Over the course of his collecting career, he was able to assemble 301 of the 302 varieties. His important collection was consigned for sale to Heritage Auctions, bringing $10.7 million on February 15, 2008.

Husak began his coin collecting journey in 1955, at the age of 12. But it wasn’t until June 1980, when he purchased an 1804 large cent that when he found his true collector calling.

Starting in 1994, Husak began to seek out all of the Sheldon varieties in earnest and nearly completed the task.

CoinWeek’s David Lisot interviewed Walter in 2013.

He later appeared on the hit TV show Pawn Stars showing off his half disme and Libertas Americana medal.

Walter Husak was 80 years old.