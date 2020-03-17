by PCGS….

Dear Valued Customer,

Late today, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Orange County, California issued an emergency order declaring nonessential businesses that operate within the county to close, effective immediately, through March 31, 2020.

As such, Collectors Universe and its Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) and Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) divisions are temporarily ceasing operations.

Non-local business units, such as PCGS Hong Kong, PCGS Shanghai, PSA New Jersey and PSA Tokyo, will remain open. Certified Coin Exchange (CCE) and Long Beach Expo operations will also remain operational.

Customers are asked to not ship submissions to our California office until operations are reopened. If you have an inbound shipment to Collectors Universe, it will be received and securely stored at our facility.

The situation is fluid and we’ll continue to keep our customers updated regarding the availability of our services.

We know this is a period of great uncertainty and we remain committed to providing world-class services as soon as possible.

Sincerely,

Joe Orlando

CEO, Collectors Universe

Brett Charville

President, PCGS