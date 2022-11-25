Rare and Gem Bust Half Dollars at David Lawrence Rare Coins

Sunday Auction #1250 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 500 total lots – including more than 125 No Reserve lots and over 20 Vault Values.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a key date rarity 1916-D 10c PCGS MS63 FB; a first-year 1916 Standing Liberty 25c NGC/CAC XF45; a low-mintage 1859-D $2 1/2 NGC AU58; an exceptional 1838-D $5 PCGS AU55; a popular Carson City Mint 1892-CC $5 PCGS MS63 ex: Fairmont; and a scarce territorial 1853 US Assay $20 PCGS XF45 (900 THOUS).

This week’s Sunday Auction features the Bountiful Bust Half Collection. This collection features over 90 exciting pieces from the Bust half dollar series.

Highlights include a key date 1794 50c PCGS VG-10 (O-101a); an overdate rarity 1815/2 50c PCGS/CAC VF20; a scarce variety 1817 50c NGC/CAC AU55 (181.7, O-103); a well-struck 1823 50c PCGS AU55 (Ugly 3) ex: D.L. Hansen; and a near-finest 1832 50c NGC MS64 (Large Letters, O-101a).

View and bid on these and many more quality pieces here.

This week’s Sunday Auction also features Selections from the D.L. Hansen Collection. This group features over 50 registry-quality pieces that have recently been deaccessioned from the Hansen Collection. This is a selection spanning many series and denominations so there is really something for everybody.

Highlights include an underrated 1865 3cS PCGS MS65 ex: D.L. Hansen; a near-finest 1956-D 5c PCGS MS66+ FS ex: D.L. Hansen; a scarce variety 1945-S 10c PCGS/CAC MS67 FB (Micro S) ex: D.L. Hansen; a tough date 1898-O 50c PCGS MS66 ex: D.L. Hansen; a lustrous Gem 1917 50c PCGS MS66 ex: D.L. Hansen; and a key to the series 1995-W Silver Eagle $1 PCGS Proof 70 DCAM ex: D.L. Hansen.

View and bid on these and many more quality pieces here.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, December 4.

In addition to auction highlights like the Bust half dollars and Hansen Collection coins above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply: