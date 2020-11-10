By Brad Ciociola – Currency Specialist, Stack’s Bowers Galleries ……



A new-to-the-market Circus Poster format $5 Brown Back from the First National Bank of Jewell City, Kansas is being offered in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries November 2020 United States Currency Auction.

Seven different Kansas towns issued $5 Brown Backs with the circus poster design. Those are Jewell City, Medicine Lodge, Alma, Scandia (later Belleville), Pratt, Clay Center, and Frankfort. Perhaps not surprisingly, only three of seven charters have survivors. Those comprise two other examples from Jewell City, two high-grade serial number notes from Belleville, and a low grade piece from Frankfort, The Frankfort note sold for $27,600 USD in 2006.

The lovely Jewell City piece featured in our November sale is a new addition to the census. The paper is original but lightly circulated. The brown inks are sharp and dark, and of course, the all-important pen signatures are neat and delicate. The note has been graded Very Fine 30 by PMG, with the comment “Minor Rust”.

The note, lot 7190, carries a pre-auction estimate of $12,500-$17,500.

Two Days Until the Stack’s Bowers Galleries November Currency Auction

We are just a couple days away from the live bidding session of Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ November 2020 U.S. Currency Auction. Live bidding for the 217 lots in Session 6 of the auction begins November 12 at 3 PM PST.

Among the highlights is a PCGS Currency Choice About New 53 PPQ Fr. 329 1880 $50 Silver Certificate (lot 7093) that carries an estimate of $75,000-$125,000.

Also of note is a PCGS Banknote About Uncirculated 55 graded Fr. 1132-F 1918 $500 Federal Reserve Note from the Atlanta District (lot 7120) estimated at $40,000-$60,000.

A selection of several large size Double Denomination Errors is also being offered, including an exceptional $20/$10 error on an 1882 Value Back from the Old Citizens National Bank of Zanesville, Ohio (lot 7167). That note is graded Choice Uncirculated 63 by PCGS and carries an estimate of $30,000-$50,000.

The Internet Only session of the U.S. Currency auction will commence at 9 AM PST on November 17 with 118 lots available for bidding.

