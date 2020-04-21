All of us at Standish Foundation for Children want you to know how much we appreciate the work that medical providers are doing during this difficult time. We hope for your health and strength.

We would like to support hospital programs in some way. There is an overwhelming demand for protective masks for providers and patients. With our team of sewing volunteers, we would like to donate homemade face masks.

We are fundraising to cover the costs of shipping and sewing materials.

If you are interested in volunteering your sewing skills, please connect with us at our Facebook Community Page: Masks for Children’s Hospitals COVID19 or by email at Info@StandishFoundation.org.

Thank you again for your continued support in helping to transform the healthcare experience for children.

Help us transform the healthcare experience for children. To donate, click here.

Cray Cray for Crawfish Fundraiser has been postponed until spring 2021.

About the Standish Foundation for Children

Founded by While children facing illness and their families have many needs, the primary focus of the Standish Foundation for Children is to educate healthcare providers and equip them with tools and strategies to provide child-and family-friendly healthcare. Focusing on training and providing resources for the healthcare providers has proven to have the greatest positive impact for the greatest number of children.