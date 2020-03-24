Still Trapped

Cook Islands. 5 Dollars 2020. Silver .999. 1 oz. 38.61 mm. Antique Finish. Mintage: 999 pcs. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Description

The obverse features the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II designed by Ian Rank-Broadley (initials IRB); surrounded by the sovereign’s name, the country of issue and the denomination 5 DOLLARS.

The reverse depicts the shapes of two hands searching for escape. They seem to be covered by a fabric clamped over the coin’s smooth edge. On the outer edge incuse TRAPPED and 2020.

Story

In 2019, CIT Coin Invest AG released its issue “Trapped”. It showed a face depicted behind a membrane recalling Munch’s The Scream. This was an extremely innovative collector’s coin from the artistic point of view. It was more than a mere depiction of a reality. “Trapped” expressed a feeling, it addressed primeval fears and became a huge success. The mintage of only 999 pieces sold-out very quickly.

Now, a second coin is being launched bearing the title “Still Trapped”. It depicts two hands desperately searching for reality behind an impermeable membrane. Also this issue was created by means of sophisticated technology: combining extremely precise structures on a high relief coin can only be achieved by ©smartminting. To make the depiction look even more realistic, the highest points of the relief were left bright by means of a masterly application of antique finish patina technique, making the captive’s fingertips seem to stretch the membrane to the point of rupture.

Learn more about Coin Invest Trust’s smartminting technology here:

“Still Trapped” is a work of art in miniature. Thanks to its design, it stands out from other objects of contemporary coinage. It is a testimony to our time, in which many people feel trapped in their daily life despite the standard of living that we have achieved.

The series “Trapped” illustrates the excellent artistic skills of the creative team at CIT Coin Invest.

Further Information

www.cit.li/coins/still-trapped

