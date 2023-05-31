SS Republic Gold Among Offerings at David Lawrence Auction

Sunday Auction 1277 is now live and features over 400 total lots – including more than 200 No Reserve lots.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a tied-for-finest-known 1909-S VDB 1c PCGS MS67 RD; a low-mintage 1796 10c PCGS VF30; an impressive 1798 $5 Large 8 PCGS MS62+; a flashy 1807 $5 PCGS MS63 (Bust Right); a high-end 1893-O $5 PCGS/CAC MS63+ ex: Fairmont; and a shipwreck survivor SS Republic: 1848-O $10 gold eagle NGC AU55.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, June 11.

