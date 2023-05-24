Third Coin in Antarctic Glaciers Series Features Neptune Glacier

Available in Bi-metal and Proof Fine Silver

Issue Limits of 1,950 (Bi-Metal) and 175 (Silver)

* * *

Pobjoy Mint announces the third release in our new 2023 two-pound coin series, issued on behalf of the British Antarctic Territory. The six-coin series will feature the Antarctic glaciers named after planets of the solar system, the third coin in this collection features the Neptune Glacier.

The Neptune Glacier is located in the south-eastern corner of Alexander Island in the British Antarctic Territory. It is six nautical miles long and two nautical miles wide, flowing south into the George VI Ice Shelf.

The Glacier was first sighted November 23, 1935, by United States polar explorer Lincoln Ellsworth. Ellsworth first identified the glacier by air after photographing the coast. Although Neptune Glacier is not located within the Planet Heights, it is named in association with the heights, along with many other nearby glaciers named after planets of the solar system. The mouth of the glacier was positioned in 1936 by the British Graham Land Expedition (BGLE) and named by the United Kingdom Antarctic Place-Names Committee (UK-APC) for the planet Neptune following the Falkland Islands Dependencies Survey (now known as the British Antarctic Survey) in 1949.

Neptune is the Roman god of freshwater and sea and is often referred to as the counterpart of the Greek god Poseidon, worshipped by Romans as both a god of water and horses. Depictions of Neptune were often influenced by Hellenistic conventions, he was likely associated with freshwater springs before the sea.

The design on this stunning new release features an image of the god Neptune holding his trident with the planet Neptune in the background. The six planets after which the glaciers are named are also shown in the surround.

There are a total of six glaciers in Antarctica named after planets and the following with be featured in this series:

Mars Mercury Neptune Saturn Uranus Venus

Approved by Buckingham Palace, this coin carries an Effigy of His Majesty King Charles III produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

Neptune Glacier Coin Presentation

The Proof Fine Silver coin is presented in a white box with a certificate of authenticity. The Bi-metal coin is presented in a designed pack.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Proof Silver; Bi-Metal Diameter: 28.40 mm Weight: 12.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 175; Bi-Metal: 1,950

Get in Touch

We’d love to hear your feedback, comments, and suggestions. You can call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.