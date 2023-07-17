Trinity College Coin Celebrates Charles III’s 75th Birthday

Low issue limit of only 950 for Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish and 99 for Proof Sterling Silver

His Majesty King Charles III celebrates two birthdays each year: his actual birthday on November 14 and his official birthday on June 17. To commemorate his 75th Birthday, Pobjoy Mint has produced a new 50p series on behalf of the British Antarctic Territory. Each design in this six-coin series features a building connected to His Majesty’s life along with a symbol connected to the building or event.

The second coin in the series features the King’s Alma Mater. The design features Trinity College in Cambridge with an image of the badge of Trinity College above the building.

In October 1967, Prince Charles was admitted to Trinity College, in Cambridge, where he read Archaeology and Anthropology and then History. The Prince broke with tradition when he opted to attend university after his A-Levels instead of joining the military and became the first British heir apparent to earn a university degree, graduating Bachelor of Arts in June. As per tradition, in 1975 this was promoted to a Master of Arts degree.

Prince Charles became a Founder Trustee of The Cambridge Trust. The Trust was established in the 1980s with the specific objective of providing scholarships to students from around the world who lacked the means to fund their studies at Cambridge.

King Charles III, the eldest son of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was born at Buckingham Palace at 9.14 pm on 14th November 1948, weighing 7lb and 6oz. A proclamation was posted on the Palace railings just before midnight, announcing that Her Royal Highness Princess Elizabeth, who was 22 years old at the time, had safely delivered a son who had been named Charles Philip Arthur George.

The Sovereign’s birthday is officially celebrated by the ceremony of Trooping the Colour (also known as the King’s Birthday Parade). Trooping the Colour is a ceremony performed by regiments of the British and Commonwealth armies to mark the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This ceremony has been a tradition for over 260 years and it takes place in June every year. HM King Charles III celebrated his first Trooping the Colour since his accession to the throne on June 17, 2023.

The coin is available in Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish and Proof Sterling Silver. Approved by Buckingham Palace this coin carries an effigy of His Majesty King Charles III produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

Presentation

The Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish coin is presented in a celebratory designed pack. The Proof Sterling Silver coin is presented in a red box design with a certificate of authenticity.

Charles III Trinity College Coin Specifications

Metal: .925 Sterling Silver; CuNi Diameter: 27.30 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 99; CuNi: 950

