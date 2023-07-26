Price Charting Coins
Uranus Glacier Features on Fifth Coin in Antarctic Glaciers Series

By Pobjoy Mint
Two Pound commemorative bi-metallic coin honoring Uranus. Image: Pobjoy Mint / CoinWeek.
  • Available in Bi-metal and Proof Fine Silver
  • Issue Limits of 1,950 (Bi-Metal) and 175 (Silver)

* * *

Pobjoy Mint announces the fifth release in our 2023 £2 Coin Series, issued on behalf of the British Antarctic Territory. The six-coin series will feature the Antarctic glaciers named after planets of the solar system, the fifth coin in this collection features the Uranus Glacier.

The Uranus Glacier was supposedly first sighted by Lincoln Ellsworth who flew directly over it and photographed segments of this coast on November 23, 1935. Located in the south-eastern corner of Alexander Island in the British Antarctic Territory, the glacier is six nautical miles long and two nautical miles wide, flowing south into the George VI Ice Shelf. The portion near the mouth of the glacier was first roughly surveyed in 1936 by the British Graham Land Expedition and named by the UK Antarctic Place-Names Committee (UK-APC) for the planet Uranus following the resurvey of its lower portions by the Falklands Islands Dependencies Survey in 1948 and ’49.

Uranus was the primordial god of the sky. The Greeks were said to have imagined the sky as a solid dome of brass, decorated with stars and Uranus as the literal sky. Although Uranus does not appear in early Greek art, Egyptian depictions of Nut, their sky-goddess, demonstrate how Uranus was imagined as a gigantic, star-spangled man whose body arched to form the dome of the sky.

The design on this stunning new release features an image of the god Uranus with the planet Uranus in the background. The six planets after which the glaciers are named are also shown in the surround.

There are a total of six glaciers named after planets in Antarctica and the following will be featured in this series:

  1. Mars
  2. Mercury
  3. Neptune
  4. Saturn
  5. Uranus
  6. Venus

Approved by Buckingham Palace, this coin carries an effigy of His Majesty King Charles III produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

Uranus Glacier Coin Presentation

The Proof Fine Silver coin is presented in a white box with a certificate of authenticity. The Bi-metal coin is presented in a designed pack.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Proof Silver; Bi-Metal
Diameter: 28.40 mm
Weight: 12.00 g
Issue Limit: Silver: 175; Bi-Metal: 1,950

Get in Touch

We’d love to hear your feedback, comments, and suggestions. You can call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.

