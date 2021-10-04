By CoinWeek …..



October has historically been an important month for the United States Mint. In its earliest days, October marked the beginning of a mission that would span nearly 230 years. Famous coins with infamous backstories were delivered, and famous figures in the lore of U.S. numismatics took their positions this month. The public also got its first chance to see important changes to the American monetary system during the month of October.

Coins may be relatively small, but they have held big implications for the health and growth of the United States throughout its history. Big things happened at the Mint in the month of October!

October 1, 1792: Construction of the U.S. Mint’s first facility is largely finished.

October 1, 1835: Diplomatic Proof Set including a novodel 1804 dollar and $10 gold coin delivered to the Imam of Muscat by Ambassador Edmund Roberts.

October 1, 1873: Oliver Bosbyshell promoted to the position of assistant coiner.

October 1, 1891: Mint Director Edward O. Leech instructs Philadelphia Mint Superintendent Bosbyshell to have Chief Engraver Charles Barber do a complete redesign of his subsidiary silver coins.

October 2, 1891: Barber writes back to Leech, requesting that he refrain from making comments on designs in the final stages of their creation. Three days later, Leech recalibrated Barber’s position. Four days later Barber informed Leech that the changes he requested were made.

October 3, 1893: Senate confirms John Daggett to serve as Superintendent of the San Francisco Mint.

October 3, 1938: The Jefferson nickel enters production at the Philadelphia, Denver, and San Francisco Mints. That Month, Philadelphia would strike 5,168,000 nickels, Denver would strike 1,700,000, and San Francisco would strike 1,100,000.

October 3-6, 1965: The Treasury exhibits the three 1965-dated clad coins alongside their silver counterparts at the American Bankers Association’s 91st Annual Convention. This is the public’s first opportunity to see the new coinage.

October 6, 1992: President George H.W. Bush signs the 1996 Olympic Games Commemorative Coin Act. The law also includes provisions to establish a Numismatic Enterprise fund.

October 7, 1991: Sculptor-Engraver Thomas D. Rogers joins the Mint engraving staff.

October 9, 1792: Second striking of half dismes commences, between 200-500 are struck.

October 10, 1978: President Jimmy Carter signs into law Public Law 95-447, authorizing the production of the Susan B. Anthony dollar.

October 11, 1974: With rising copper prices a concern, the U.S. Congress authorizes the Secretary of the Treasury to reduce the amount of copper in the one-cent coin.

October 13, 1839: An inspection of New Orleans coiner Rufus Tyler’s vault reveals underweight dimes and half dimes.

October 13, 1873: The Philadelphia Mint sends collector Charles Broadhead, of Philadelphia four of the first five 1873 Trade dollars struck. Each coin has a hand-engraved numeral on the reverse.

October 17, 1996: As part of an ongoing series of reforms, the U.S. Mint announces a slate of career professionals who will take the helm as Superintendents at the Mint and its branches. Named as Mint superintendents: Augustine A. Albino at the Philadelphia Mint; Raymond J. “Jack” DeBroekert at the Denver Mint; Dale B. DeVries at the San Francisco Mint; Bradford E. Cooper at the West Point Mint.

October 23, 1913: After receiving numerous inquiries about it, medalist James Earle Fraser writes a letter to Mint Director George E. Roberts to inform him that the figure on the obverse of the Buffalo nickel was a composite of multiple individuals and not based on any person in particular.

October 15, 1794: Mint delivers its first shipment of silver dollars, totalling 1,758 coins.

October 16, 1792: Mint purchases 1,451 pounds of copper for coinage.

October 18, 1877: Mint Director Linderman instructs engraver George T. Morgan to begin work on a new silver dollar design.

October 23, 1891: The first three Barber half dollar patterns are sent to Washington for review.

October 26, 1977: President Jimmy Carter nominates Stella B. Hackel to serve as Director of the Mint.

October 27, 1795: Henry William DeSaussure resigns, replaced by Elias Boudinot Boudinot discovers that the Mint was not producing silver coins to legal standards.

October 27, 1814: Eckfeldt delivers to Mint Treasurer Benjamin Rush, the year’s entire cent mintage totalling 357,830 pieces.

October 28 & 29, 1929: Black Monday and Black Tuesday leave the U.S. economy reeling, setting off the Great Depression.

October 31, 1861: The Philadelphia Mint reports having only 92,290 cents on hand.

October 31, 1941: The Nevada State Museum opens on the site of the Carson City Mint.

Also in October

October 1834: United States special commercial envoy Edmund Roberts requests American coin sets to present as diplomatic gifts.

October 1849: James Longacre gets permission to seek outside help to finish the obverse die for the double eagle.

October 1857: Anthony Paquet hired as assistant engraver.

October 1868: Minting equipment shipped from Philadelphia arrives at the Carson City Mint.

October 1889: After a long hiatus, coinage operations resume at the Carson City Mint.

October 1961: Eva Adams named 27th U.S. Mint Director.

October 1962: The Philadelphia Mint only strikes Lincoln cents this month.

