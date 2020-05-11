CAC-approved coins coins outperformed other certified coins in various public internet sales during the month of April. Here are 10 examples, which were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1926-S Peace Dollar in MS-64

On April 5, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-64 1926-S Peace silver dollar for $517.50 USD. Separately, Heritage sold two and Stack’s Bowers sold two PCGS-graded MS-64 1926-S Peace dollars, without CAC stickers, during the month of March. All four realized less than $200 each.

2. 1883 Half Dollar in MS-64

On April 19, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-64 1883 half dollar for $2,250. Certified MS-64 grade 1883 halves are not auctioned often. Price levels were higher in March 2019 when Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded MS-64 1883 half without a CAC sticker for $1,380.

3. 1923-S Lincoln Cent in MS-65 RD

On April 23, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved certified MS-65RD 1923-S Lincoln Cent for $45,600. The ‘RD’ designation means that it was certified as having full original mint red color. In January 2020 at the FUN Convention, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-certified MS-65RD 1923-S Lincoln cent without a CAC sticker for $24,000. A year ago, in April 2019, Heritage auctioned a different PCGS-certified MS-65RD 1923-S Lincoln cent without a CAC sticker for $33,600.

4. 1928-S Lincoln Cent in MS-66 RD

On April 23, a CAC-approved, MS-66 1928-S Lincoln cent with a full red (RD) designation, realized $45,600. The next day or shortly before then, a PCGS-certified MS-66 1928-S Lincoln cent with a full red (RD) designation, though without a CAC sticker, was publicly offered by the firm of David Lawrence Rare Coins for $27,500.

5. 1838-O Dime in MS-64

On April 23, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved, MS-64 grade 1838-O dime for $13,200. In February 2020 at the Long Beach Expo, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-64+ (sixty-four-plus) 1838-O dime without a CAC sticker for $6,900.

6. 1809/8 Overdate $5 Gold Half Eagle in AU-58

On April 23, Heritage auctioned two PCGS-graded AU-58 1809/8 overdate $5 gold coins that were struck from the same pair of dies. The CAC-approved 1809/8 five realized $13,200 and the coin without a CAC sticker went for $7,800.

7. 1906-D $20 Gold Double Eagle in MS-65

On April 23, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved, MS-65 grade 1906-D $20 gold coin for $26,400. In January 2020 at a FUN Convention, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65 1906-D $20 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $11,400, less than half as much,

8. 1927 $20 Gold Double Eagle in MS-67

On April 23, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved, MS-67 grade 1927 $20 gold coin for $31,200. In February 2020, at a Long Beach Expo, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-67 1927 $20 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $13,200.

9. 1831 Half Dollar in MS-64

On April 26, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1831 half dollar for $4,168.12. In December 2019, Heritage sold two that did not have CAC stickers. A PCGS-graded MS-64+ 1831 half dollar then realized $2,340. A PCGS-graded MS-64 1831 then sold for $2,040. A CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1831 thus brought much more than these two non-CAC 1831 halves, with and without plus grades.

10. 1897-S Morgan Dollar in MS-66

On April 26, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1897-S Morgan silver dollar for $1,350. On the same day, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1897-S Morgan without a CAC sticker for $1,110.