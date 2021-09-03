In addition to faring well in internet sales during the month of August, CAC-approved coins outperformed other certified coins in live auctions in California and Texas. Here are ten examples, which were selected from a larger number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1922 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle $20 Gold Coin in MS-65

On August 15, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1922 $20 gold coin for $9,631.12. On August 20, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65 1922 $20 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $3,360. On August 8, GreatCollections sold a different PCGS-graded MS-65 1922 $20 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $3,605.62.

2. 1888 Indian Head Cent in MS-66 RD

On August 17, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1888 Indian cent with a ‘full red’ (RD) color designation for $20,400. On April 22, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-certified MS-66+ ‘full red’ (RD) 1888 Indian cent without a CAC sticker for $6,900, approximately one-third as much.

3. 1932-D Quarter in MS-65

On August 17, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1932-D quarter for $14,400. On June 18, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65 1932-D quarter without a CAC sticker for $8,700.

4. 1859 Seated Liberty Silver Dollar in PF-64

On August 17, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved NGC-certified Proof-64 1859 silver dollar for $9,600. Three days later on August 20, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-certified Proof-64 1859 silver dollar without a CAC sticker for $5,520.

5. 1799 Large Obverse Stars Eagle $10 Gold Coin in MS-64

On August 17, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1799 Large Obverse Stars $10 gold coin for $204,000. On October 8, 2020, Legend auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65 (sixty-five) 1799 Large Obverse Stars $10 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $188,000. On Sept. 18, 2020, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-64+ (sixty-four-plus) 1799 Large Obverse Stars $10 gold coin for $126,000. The CAC-approved MS-64 1799 ten brought substantially more than higher grade non-CAC 1799 tens of the same variety.

6. 1922-S Peace dollar in MS-66

On August 18, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1922-S Peace dollar for $34,800. On July 13, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-66 1922-S Peace dollar without a CAC sticker for $16,800.

7. 1923-D Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle $20 Gold Coin in MS-67

On August 18, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-67 1923-D $20 gold coin for $32,400. Two days later, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-67 1923-D $20 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $15,600, less than half as much.

8. 1924 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle $20 Gold Coin in MS-67

On August 18, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-67 1924 $20 gold coin for $27,600. Two days later, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-67 1924 $20 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $13,800, half as much.

9. 1877-CC Eagle $10 Gold Coin in XF-45

On August 20, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved, NGC-graded XF-45 1877-CC $10 gold coin for $31,200. On July 13, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded XF-45 1877-CC $10 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $13,800.

10. 1880 Three Cent Nickel in MS-67

On August 22, the firm called GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1880 Three Cent Nickel for $2,955.38. On April 21, 2021, Legend auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-67 1880 Three Cent Nickel without a CAC sticker for $2,056.25.