In addition to faring well in internet sales during the month of January, CAC-approved coins flourished in live auctions in Orlando, Dallas, and Los Angeles. Here are 10 examples, which were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1929 Mercury Dime in MS-67 FB

On January 1, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1929 Mercury dime with a ‘Full Bands’ (FB) designation for $2,035 USD. On November 8, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-certified MS-67FB 1929 dime, without a CAC sticker, for $780. On August 23, 2022, Heritage sold a PCGS-certified MS-67FB 1929 dime, without a CAC sticker, for this same price, $780.

All three 1929 dimes cited here received a ‘Full Bands’ (FB) designation from PCGS. The CAC-approved 1929 dime realized more than twice as much as either of the others.

2. 1909-S VDB Lincoln Cent in MS-67 RD

On Jan. 15, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-67RD 1909-S VDB Lincoln cent for $337,700. On Aug. 24, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-certified MS-67RD 1909-S VDB Lincoln, without a CAC sticker, for $102,000. On April 22, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a different PCGS-certified MS-67RD 1909-S VDB Lincoln, without a CAC sticker, for $168,000, less than half as much as the price realized for a CAC-approved coin on Jan. 15.

3. 1920 Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle in MS-63

On Jan. 22, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-63 grade 1920 $20 double eagle gold coin for $4,685.66. On Jan. 13, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-63 1920 $20 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $2,520.

4. 1921 Morgan Dollar in MS-67

On Jan. 29, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1921 Morgan silver dollar for $18,177.50. Certified MS-67 grade 1921 Morgans are not auctioned often. On October 28, 2021, Legend auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-67 1921 Morgan dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $12,925.

5. 1867 Indian Cent in MS-65 RD

On Jan. 11, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1867 Indian cent for $16,800. On August 26, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65+ 1867 Indian cent without a CAC sticker for $7,800, less than half as much as the just mentioned CAC-approved coin brought. Both of these 1867 cents received a ‘Full Red’ (RD) designation from PCGS.

6. 1868 Three Dollar Gold in PR-65 DCAM

On Jan. 11, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved, PCGS-certified Proof-65 Deep Cameo 1869 Three Dollar Gold coin for $102,000. On September 29, 2022, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-certified Proof-65 Deep Cameo 1875 Three Dollar Gold piece, without a CAC sticker, for $78,000.

7. 1875 Three Dollar Gold in PR-65 DCAM

On Jan. 11, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved, PCGS-certified Proof-65 Deep Cameo 1875 Three Dollar Gold piece for $456,000. On Sept. 29, 2022, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-certified Proof-65 Deep Cameo 1875 Three, without a CAC sticker, for $313,352.40.

8. 1911-D Indian Head “Strong D” $2.50 Quarter Eagle in MS-65

On Jan. 12, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1911-D “Strong D” $2.50 gold coin for $84,000. On May 5, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65 1911-‘Strong D’ $2.50 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $55,200.

9. 1889 Gold Dollar in MS-66

On Jan. 30, the Goldbergs auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1889 One Dollar Gold piece for $1,740. On Jan. 4, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1889 One Dollar Gold piece, without a CAC sticker, for $1,140.

10. 1912 Indian Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle in MS-64

On Jan. 30, the Goldbergs auctioned a CAC-approved, NGC-certified MS-64 1912 $2.50 gold coin for $4,080. On Nov. 4, Stack’s Bowers sold two PCGS-graded MS-64 1912 $2.5 gold coins, neither of which had a CAC sticker. Each realized $3,120. On Oct. 7, Heritage sold a different PCGS-graded MS-64 1912 $2.5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for that same price, $3,120. A CAC-approved, NGC-graded coin realized substantially more than each of three different non-CAC, PCGS-graded MS-64 1912 quarter eagles.