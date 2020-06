CAC-approved coins outperformed other certified coins in various public internet sales during the month of May. Here are 10 examples, which were selected from many results that could have been listed.

1. 1915 Barber Dime in MS-65

On May 3, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1915 Barber dime for $832.50 USD. A non-CAC-certified MS-65 1915 dime has not sold for nearly as much in a very long time.

On November 6, 2019, Heritage Auctions sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 1915 dime without a CAC sticker for $312. On February 6, 2019, Heritage sold a different PCGS-graded MS-65 1915 dime without a CAC sticker for $264. In August 2018, Stack’s Bowers Galleries auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65+ 1915 dime without a CAC sticker for $552.

2. 1942/1 Overdate Mercury Dime in AU-58

On May 3, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved, AU-58 grade 1942/1 overdate Mercury dime for $1,518.75. On November 6, 2019, when market levels were higher, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded AU-58 1942/1 Mercury dime without a CAC sticker for $1,200.

3. 1853 $2.5 Gold Quarter Eagle in MS-64

On May 6, Heritage sold a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1853 $2.5 gold coin for $1,800. These do not trade often. On December 7, 2019, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-64 1853 $2.5 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $1,065.60.

4. 1938-S Quarter in MS-66

On May 10, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-66 1938-S quarter for $1,038.38. On March 22, the firm of David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1938-S quarter without a CAC sticker for $255. On November 6, 2019, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1938-S quarter without a CAC sticker for $168.

5. 1947-S Quarter in MS-66

On May 10, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-66 1947-S quarter for $402.75. A week earlier, on May 3, Great Collections sold two non-CAC, PCGS-graded MS-66 1947-S quarters for $64.12 and $54.54, respectively. On January 5, 2020, DLRC sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1947-S quarter without a CAC sticker for $46.

6. 1834 Quarter in AU-55

On May 20, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved AU-55 grade 1834 quarter for $750. This coin is not of a rare die pairing. On February 19, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded AU-55 1834 quarter without a CAC sticker for $625.20.

7. 1818 Half Dollar in AU-53

On May 20, Heritage sold a CAC-approved AU-53 grade 1818 half dollar for $720. This coin is not of a rare die pairing.

On January 8, 2020, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded AU-53 1818 half dollar without a CAC sticker for $552.

8. 1927-D Peace Dollar in MS-64

On May 20, Heritage sold a CAC-approved, MS-64 grade 1927-D Peace silver dollar for $870. On March 25, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded MS-64 1927-D Peace dollar, without a CAC sticker for $660. On February 26, Heritage sold a different PCGS-graded MS-64 1927-D Peace dollars, without a CAC sticker for $630.

9. 1901-S $10 Gold Eagle in MS-65

On May 20, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1901-S $10 gold coin for $3,240. On April 15, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 1901-S $10 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $2,040, less than two-thirds as much.

10. 1925 Quarter in MS-64 Full Head

On May 24, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-64 1925 quarter with a ‘Full Head’ (FH) designation for $523.12. On October 2, 2019, Heritage sold a PCGS-certified MS-64FH 1925 quarter without a CAC sticker for $360.