During the month of May, CAC-approved coins fared well in internet sales and in a live auction in Dallas. Here are 10 examples, which were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1916-D Mercury Dime in MS-65 FB

On May 5, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 (sixty-five) grade 1916-D Mercury dime with a ‘Full Bands’ (FB) designation for $63,000 USD. On October 7, 2021, Heritage sold a non-CAC PCGS-graded MS-66 (sixty-six) grade 1916-D dime, also with a ‘Full Bands’ designation, for $43,200. Therefore, a CAC-approved, PCGS-certified MS-65 FB (sixty-five, Full Bands) 1916-D dime brought almost 50% more than a PCGS-certified MS-66 FB (sixty-six, Full Bands) 1916-D dime without a CAC sticker.

2. 1936-S Walking Liberty Half Dollar in MS-67

On May 5, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1936-S half dollar for $34,800. On April 21, 2021, Legend auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-67 1936-S half dollar without a CAC sticker for $17,037.50. Although certified MS-67 1936-S halves increased in value from April 2021 to May 2022, this increase would account for only a small portion of the more than 100% difference between $17,037.50 and $34,800.

3. 1892-S Morgan Dollar in MS-63

On May 5, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-63 grade 1892-S silver dollar for $114,000. On August 17, 2021, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-63 1892-S silver dollar without a CAC sticker for $84,000.

4. 1925 Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle Gold Coin in MS-67

On May 5, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1925 $20 gold coin for $132,000. On Jan. 9, 2020, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-67 1925 $20 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $21,600.

5. 1889 Three Cent Nickel in Proof-67

On May 12, a CAC-approved Proof-67 1889 Three Cent Nickel sold on eBay for $1,199. On Feb. 22, 2022, Heritage sold a PCGS-certified Proof-67 1889 Three Cent Nickel without a CAC sticker for $870.

6. 1834 Small Date, Small Letters Half Dollar in AU-58

On May 12, a CAC-approved AU-58 grade 1834 ‘Small Date, Small Letters’ half dollar sold on eBay for $910. On April 5, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded AU-58 1834 ‘Small Date, Small Letters’ half dollar, without a CAC sticker for $630.

7. 1950-D Washington Quarter in MS-67

On May 13, a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-67 1950-D quarter sold on eBay for $389.95. Less than two weeks earlier, on May 1, Legend sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1950-D quarter without a CAC sticker for $293.75.

8. 1907 High Relief Flat Edge Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle in MS-66

On May 15, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1907 ‘High Relief Flat Edge’ $20 gold coin for $147,950. On May 5, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-66 1907 ‘High Relief Flat Edge’ $20 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $108,000.

9. 1941 Walking Liberty Half Dollar in MS-68

On May 22, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-68 grade 1941 half dollar for $15,400. On May 4, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-68 1941 half dollar without a CAC sticker for $6,600. On April 3, GreatCollections sold a different PCGS-graded MS-68 1941 half dollar, without a CAC sticker for $6,592.50. The cited CAC-approved coin sold for more than twice as much as either of two non-CAC, PCGS-graded MS-68 1941 half dollars.

10. 1924 Peace Dollar in MS-67

On May 22, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1924 Peace silver dollar for $15,409.90. On April 17, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1924 Peace dollar without a CAC sticker for $10,125, around one-third less.

