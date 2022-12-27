Certified Coin Marketplace - CAC-Approved Coins Bring Premiums in November 2022

During the month of November, CAC-approved coins fared well in a live auction in Costa Mesa, California, and in many internet sales. Here are 10 examples that were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1915-D Buffalo Nickel in AU-58

On November 1, Heritage Auctions sold a CAC-approved, NGC-graded AU-58 1915-D Buffalo nickel for $264USD. On August 29, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded AU-58 1915-D nickel without a CAC sticker for $192.

2. 1888 Liberty Head Nickel in Proof 67

On Nov. 2, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved Proof-67 1888 Liberty Head nickel for $6,600. On May 14, 2020, Legend auctioned a PCGS-certified Proof-67 1888 nickel without a CAC sticker for $1,586.25. Market levels for Proof-67 1888 nickels were at most, 10% higher in November 2022 than they were in May 2020.

3. 1875-CC Twenty Cent Piece in MS-64

On Nov. 3, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1875-CC Twenty Cent piece for $10,200. In July, Heritage sold two PCGS-graded MS-64 1875-CC Twenty Cent pieces, neither of which had a CAC sticker for $5,520 and $4,440, respectively.

4. 1876 Trade Dollar in Proof 63 CAM

On Nov. 3, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved, PCGS-certified Proof-63 Cameo 1876 Trade dollar for $4,560. On October 7, Heritage sold a PCGS-certified Proof-63-Cameo 1876 Trade dollar without a CAC sticker for $2,760.

5. 1918 Lincoln Commemorative Half Dollar in MS-67

On Nov. 4, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-67 1918 Lincoln commemorative half dollar for $4,800. On Aug. 1, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1918 Lincoln commemorative half dollar without a CAC sticker for $1,500, less than one-third as much.

6. 1843-O Seated Liberty Half Dollar in AU-58

On Nov. 15, Heritage sold a CAC-approved AU-58 grade 1843-O half dollar for $3,360. On May 16, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded AU-58 1843-O half without a CAC sticker for $930.

7. 1859 Indian Cent in MS-64

On Nov. 20, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1859 Indian cent for $1,815. On Aug. 30, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-64 1859 Indian cent without a CAC sticker for $1,320.

8. 1863 Indian Cent in MS-66

On Nov. 20, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1863 Indian cent for $2,712.60. On Oct. 19, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1863 Indian cent without a CAC sticker for $1,980.

9. 1936 Buffalo Nickel in MS-67

On Nov. 20, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1936 Buffalo nickel for $1,115.40. On April 12, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1936 nickel without a CAC sticker from the D. L. Hansen Collection for $504.

10. 1831 Capped Bust Dime in VF-35

On Nov. 20, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved VF-35 grade 1831 dime for $227.92. On December 14, 2021, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded VF-35 1831 dime without a CAC sticker for $180. Market levels for VF grade 1831 dimes did not rise by much from December 2021 to November 2022.

