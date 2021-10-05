In addition to faring well in internet sales during the month of September, CAC-approved coins outperformed other certified coins in live auctions in Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Here are 10 examples, which were selected from a larger number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1872 Seated Liberty Quarter in Proof 66

On September 2, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved Proof-66 1872 quarter for $2,937.50. On January 24, 2021, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-certified Proof-66 1872 without a CAC sticker for $2,040.

2. 1795 ‘Small Head’ Half Dollar in VG-08

On Sept. 2, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved VG-08 grade 1795 ‘Small Head’ half dollar for $2,820. On March 19, 2020, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded VG-08 1795 ‘Small Head’ half dollar without a CAC sticker for $1,680.

3. 1822 Half Dollar in MS-65

On Sept. 2, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1822 half dollar for $24,675. On April 23, 2020, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65 1822 half without a CAC sticker for $9,000. Market levels for MS-65 grade 1822 half dollars have not increased much since April 2020. On January 10, 2019, Heritage auctioned a different PCGS-graded MS-65 1822 half, without a CAC sticker, for $12,000, a noteworthy coin that was previously in the Eliasberg Collection.

4. 1827/6 Half Dollar in MS-65

On Sept. 2, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1827/6 overdate half dollar for $52,875. On June 17, 2021, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65+ 1827/6 without a CAC sticker for $12,600.

5. 1936 Walking Liberty Half Dollar in Proof-67

On Sept. 2, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved Proof-67 1936 half dollar for $14,687.50. On Aug. 20, 2021, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-certified Proof-67 1936 half without a CAC sticker for $10,200.

6. 1858 ‘Small Letters’ Flying Eagle Cent in AU-55

On Sept. 12, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved AU-55 grade 1858 ‘Small Letters’ Flying Eagle cent for $632.50. On June 22, 2021, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded AU-55 1858 ‘Small Letters’ Flying Eagle cent without a CAC sticker for $324.

7. 1883-CC Morgan Dollar in MS-67

On Sept. 12, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-67 1883-CC Morgan silver dollar for $5,194.20. On Aug. 17, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-67 1883-CC Morgan without a CAC sticker for $3,600.

8. 1804 Quarter in VG-10

On Sept. 19, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved VG-10 grade 1804 quarter for $6,991.60. On Aug. 15, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded VG-10 1804 without a CAC sticker for $5,407.60

9. 1924 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle $20 Gold Coin in MS-66

On Sept. 19, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1924 $20 gold coin for $5,445. On Aug. 19, Stack’s Bowers auctioned two non-CAC, PCGS-graded MS-66+ (plus) 1924 $20 gold coins for $3,300 and $3,600, respectively. The MS-66 1924 double eagle with a CAC sticker brought a premium of more than 50% over either of the two without CAC stickers, and these two non-CAC 1924 double eagles each have plus grades from PCGS.

10. 1845 Large Cent in MS-63 BN

On Sept. 26, the Goldbergs auctioned a CAC-approved MS-63-Brown 1845 large cent for $1,800. This coin is not of a rare die variety. On May 5, 2020, Heritage sold a PCGS-certified MS-63-Brown 1845 large cent without a CAC sticker for $396. Market levels for MS-63 1845 large cents have not increased much, if at all, since May 2020.

