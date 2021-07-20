Collectors Loan “Magnificent 7” $15+ Million Group of Classic U.S. Coins for Display at World’s Fair of Money

Exhibits hosted by Tangible Investments features examples of some of the finest known coins, including 1880 Coiled Hair and Flowing Hair “Stellas”

A virtual mini-museum of superb quality, seldom-seen U.S. numismatic rarities from private collections will be displayed to the public by Tangible Investments of Laguna Beach, California at the American Numismatic Association (ANA) 2021 Chicago World’s Fair of Money.

Insured for more than $15 million, the exhibit will include one of the finest known of America’s first dollars, the 1794 Flowing Hair dollar, and a complete set of $4 Stellas, including the finest PCGS-graded 1880 Coiled Hair and the finest PCGS-graded 1879 Flowing Hair varieties.

“To celebrate the post-pandemic comeback of major shows, we have assembled an impressive, seven-part array of numismatic treasures on loan from their current owners’ private collections. We’re calling it the ‘Magnificent 7’ because these are some of the finest known, magnificent examples of classic U.S. coins,” explained Silvano DiGenova, President of Tangible Investments.

“They’re not for sale. They’re simply for the public to admire and learn about as we again enjoy the benefits of attending large coin shows in person, such as the important ANA convention,” said DiGenova.

The display will be at the Tangible Investments booth, # 301, in Hall E of the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, site of the ANA 2021 convention, August 10-14.

Highlights of the seven-part, multi-million-dollar display include:

A 1794 Flowing Hair silver dollar, graded PCGS MS63+ CAC. Formerly part of the Cardinal Collection and also in the collections of prominent 20th-century collectors Virgil Brand and F.C.C. Boyd, this historic coin’s last public appearance was at the 2018 Philadelphia World’s Fair of Money.

One of the finest of only four known 1802 Draped Bust dollars, PCGS PR65+ CAC, that was previously owned by such notable collectors as Captain John W. Haseltine, Waldo C. Newcomer, Col E.H.R. Green, Amon Carter Senior and Junior, the I.R. French family, and David Queller.

The finest assembled 1845 gold Proof set with an original velvet-lined presentation box: $10 Eagle NGC PF65 CAM; $5 Half Eagle NGC PF66 CAM; and $2.50 Quarter Eagle NGC PF67 CAM.

The finest complete, 14-coin gold, silver, and copper 1880 Proof set ever assembled, including $20 PCGS PR64 Deep Cameo (DCAM) CAC; $10 PCGS PR64 Cameo (CAM) CAC; $5 PCGS PR66 DCAM CAC; among the highest graded examples of both types of the 1880 Stella $4 denomination gold coins, Coiled Hair, PCGS PR65+ CAM CAC, and Flowing Hair, NGC PF66+ CAM; the finest known $3 PCGS PR66+ with a rare gold CAC sticker; and superb examples of the other 1880 Proof coins from cent to gold dollar.

“This constitutes the single most important U.S. Proof set outside of the King of Siam set,” stated DiGenova.

A 1900-S Liberty Head Half Eagle, PCGS MS69 CAC, that is tied for finest known of that date and one of the finest examples of any classic U.S. gold coin. Encapsulated for three decades in a first-generation PCGS holder, the coin’s pedigree includes the legendary collection of 20th-century Baltimore banker Louis E. Eliasberg Sr. who was known as the “King of Coins”.

The single-finest PCGS-graded 1879 gold $4 Flowing Hair Stella, PCGS PF67+ CAC, Pop. 1/0. An 1879 Coiled Hair Stella, NGC PF66+ Cameo, Pop. 1/3.

“When combined with the two Stellas in the 1880 proof set, these would be approximately tied for the all-time finest registry set of Stellas,” said DiGenova.

A 1909 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle, NGC PF69, the only Roman/Satin Finish or Matte Finish Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle graded Proof 69 and not known to exist until 1993 when it made its first appearance at auction.

Visitors to the exhibit can receive complimentary, full-color fliers with information about the coins on display.

For additional information, contact Tangible Investments, Inc. at (949) 715-5333 or online at www.TangibleInvestmentsinc.com. Additional information about the American Numismatic Association 2021 Chicago World’s Fair of Money is at www.WorldsFairofMoney.com.

